What To Look Out For In The Final Episodes Of “My Unfamiliar Household”

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” is gearing up for its finale!

Beneath are 4 factors to look out for within the final two episodes of the drama:

Spoiler

What will Kim Sang Shik’s destiny be?

In the final episode, Kim Sang Shik (Jung Jin Younger) went into cardiac arrest, placing him between life and demise. As the top of the drama approached, Kim Sang Shik and Lee Jin Sook’s (Gained Mi Kyung’s) relationship began to remodel for the higher after they shared their honest emotions with one another. Though that they had lastly regained their happiness, Kim Sang Shik was recognized with a mind tumor. Following his surgical procedure, Kim Sang Shik awakened and noticed his household, however his coronary heart out of the blue went into arrest.

Kim Sang Shik unexpectedly faces a life or demise state of affairs regardless of his needs of desirous to dwell on for the sake of his household. Viewers are curious to search out out if Kim Sang Shik will have the ability to return to his household’s facet protected and sound.

Will Kim Ji Woo return to his household?

Since Kim Ji Woo (Shin Jae Ha) was referred to as the light youngest baby, his sudden transfer overseas delivered an enormous shock to his household. Nevertheless, Kim Ji Woo was additionally hiding a secret and concern of his personal. Regardless of being an excessive cheapskate, he out of the blue determined to maneuver out on his personal, solely leaving Park Chan Hyuk (Kim Ji Suk) a textual content that hinted he was working away attributable to a secret his household couldn’t discover out about.

Though his household questioned if the burden of “household” had surprisingly been too large for Kim Ji Woo, Park Chan Hyuk defined that Kim Ji Woo is an grownup that ought to have the ability to determine what he needs to do. With Kim Ji Woo not even figuring out that his father’s life is in danger, viewers are curious to see whether or not he’ll return to his household within the remaining two episodes of the drama.

Park Chan Hyuk’s confession and Kim Eun Hee’s resolution

Though Park Chan Hyuk and Kim Eun Hee (Han Ye Ri) have been associates for 15 years, every had their moments during which they felt one thing extra for each other. After a four-year-long break, the 2 lastly rekindled their friendship, and so they started to really feel issues for one another once more. Though Kim Eun Hee tried to keep up their distance as simply associates, Park Chan Hyuk opened up about his internal wounds and confessed his emotions for Kim Eun Hee, who replied that she must suppose it over, leaving questions as as to if the 2 will lastly get their joyful ending as a pair.

What household will consequence following the expansion of the characters?

Though “household” can typically be the closest folks round us, sudden secrets and techniques may also go away behind wounds that construct partitions via misunderstanding and egocentric recollections of the previous. Nevertheless, every “household” has their very own methodology of fixing issues. Kim Eun Hee, Park Chan Hyuk, Kim Eun Joo (Choo Ja Hyun), Kim Sang Shik, Lee Jin Sook, and Kim Ji Woo is one such household that’s comprised of members who every have their very own ideas on what a household relationship ought to imply. The finale will shed gentle onto what sort of household the characters will create as they mature and develop by accepting one another’s variations.

The second-to-last episode of “My Unfamiliar Household” will air on July 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

