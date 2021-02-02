What To Look Out For In The Final Episodes Of “True Magnificence”

As all good issues should come to an finish, “True Magnificence” will probably be ending this week!

Primarily based on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo performs Lee Su Ho, a preferred scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, and Hwang In Yeob stars as Han Search engine optimisation Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Spoilers

With simply two episodes left, the drama revealed 5 details to look out for within the finale.

1. Lee Su Ho or Han Search engine optimisation Jun?

The key query is: who will Lim Ju Gyeong select? All consideration is concentrated on the love triangle between Lim Ju Gyeong, Lee Su Ho, and Han Search engine optimisation Jun. Beforehand, Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho publicized their relationship and began to get pleasure from occurring dates with out the worry of being caught. Han Search engine optimisation Jun, who has all the time been there for Lim Ju Gyeong, noticed how joyful they had been and determined to surrender his emotions for her. Nonetheless, Lee Su Ho departed to the States after listening to his father Lee Joo Heon (Jung Joon Ho) collapsed as a consequence of a cerebral hemorrhage. Two years handed by, and the one beside Lim Ju Gyeong was Han Search engine optimisation Jun, main viewers to surprise who will win her coronary heart in the long run.

2. Will Lim Ju Gyeong and Kang Su Jin be capable of mend their friendship?

What will occur to the connection between Lim Ju Gyeong and Kang Su Jin (Park Yoo Na)? They had been as soon as greatest mates however Kang Su Jin betrayed her out of jealousy. Kang Su Jin developed emotions for Lee Su Ho who was the one one who knew about her scenario at house and comforted her throughout exhausting instances. She unfold movies of Lim Ju Gyeong’s previous, and everybody turned their backs to Lim Ju Gyeong, inflicting her to undergo. Nonetheless, everybody came upon the reality, and Kang Su Jin was left alone with out anybody, even Lee Su Ho, to consolation her. Will the 2 characters be capable of put apart their ache and repair their friendship?

3. Will Lee Su Ho and Lee Joo Heon be capable of get better their relationship?

One other relationship that wants mending is the father-son relationship of Lee Joo Heon and Lee Su Ho. Lee Su Ho has lived with deep mistrust of his father since he was younger. He witnessed his father with one other girl on the day his mom died. He additionally discovered that his father threw his greatest pal Jung Se Yeon (SF9‘s Chani) beneath the bus to be able to cowl up his personal scandal. Nonetheless, it was revealed that was a misunderstanding, and Lee Joo Heon had no thought in regards to the incident. Earlier than Lee Joo Heon left for the States, Lee Su Ho steered they need to eat a meal when he comes again, however Lee Joo Heon collapsed, and Lee Su Ho headed to the States with a distressed coronary heart. Lee Su Ho stayed together with his father for 2 years, and this makes viewers surprise if he will probably be on higher phrases together with his father.

4. Will Han Search engine optimisation Jun make his debut?

Han Search engine optimisation Jun was an idol trainee, however he gave up his dream of turning into a singer as a result of he felt betrayed by his company that didn’t defend Jung Se Yeon. Lee Su Ho, who seen Han Search engine optimisation Jun shines on stage, stated, “Why aren’t you singing? I would like you to sing once more.” Furthermore, Lim Hee Gyeong (performed by Im Se Mi) who works within the leisure subject, noticed his busking video that rose within the standard video rankings and steered he change into a singer. Han Search engine optimisation Jun remembered Lee Su Ho’s phrases and acquired caught in a dilemma about what to do.

5. What about Lim Hee Gyeong, Joon Woo (Oh Eui Sik), Han Go Woon (Yeo Joo Ha), and Lim Ju Younger (Kim Min Ki)?

There are two different {couples} that viewers are keen to search out out extra about. Lim Hee Gyeong fell for her sister’s trainer Joon Woo at first sight, and the 2 ultimately turned lovers. They supply comedy aid to the small display, and in episode 14, it appears as if her household already accepts him as a part of their household. However, Lim Ju Younger tugged hearts together with his persistent love in direction of Han Search engine optimisation Jun’s sister Han Go Woon. He courted her numerous of instances, however she friendzoned him. Lim Ju Younger determined to finish his unrequited love, however viewers are nonetheless ready to see if they may find yourself collectively within the closing episodes.

The closing two episodes will air on February 3 and February 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

