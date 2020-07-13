What To Watch If You Really Miss The Handmaid’s Tale

Go away a Remark
Followers of the Hulu phenomenon The Handmaid’s Tale had been in for a shock in June 2020 when it was introduced that everybody’s favourite present about an oppressive dystopian future the place ladies are compelled to have youngsters for the ruling class would not be returning till 2021 on the earliest. As a lot of a bummer because it was to listen to to that we can’t see the present this 12 months, there are dozens of different exhibits and flicks that may greater than maintain viewers over till the hit Hulu sequence lastly comes again.
Motion pictures like Kids of Males and exhibits like Westworld are simply two of the various worthy choices that can absolutely maintain you over till The Handmaid’s Tale Season four is launched sooner or later in 2021, so let’s check out these in addition to eight different films and exhibits that you could stream or lease should you actually miss the critically-acclaimed sequence. And with a few of these sequence have a number of seasons of nice tv, you’ll be fairly busy between now and subsequent 12 months.
Alias Grace
If you are on the lookout for one other sequence based mostly on the work of the creator of The Handmaid’s Tale, look no additional than the Netflix miniseries Alias Grace, which is predicated on the masterfully-written novel of the identical title from Margaret Atwood. Though it is set in a special time interval, the 2017 miniseries focuses on the mistreatment and demonizing of girls by an oppressive ruling class that in the end results in homicide, thriller, and additional intrigue because the present’s characters resolve certainly one of Canada’s most fascinating crimes.
Stream Alias Grace on Netflix right here.
Kids Of Males
Alfonso Cuarón’s 2006 dystopian science-fiction thriller Kids of Males has lengthy been a favourite of mine due to its story of the hope and new beginnings within the face of the civil unrest, turmoil, and an general bleak look into the long run. Set in a world the place the human inhabitants has been infertile for a number of a long time, this fantastically shot movie exhibits simply how a lot society is affected when nobody is ready to have youngsters and there’s no one to inherit the earth. Followers of The Handmaid’s Tale methodology of dangling hope in entrance of the characters’ faces like carrot to a horse will take pleasure in this participating narrative and its surprising bursts of violence.
Stream Kids of Males on Starz right here.
The Stepford Wives
To not be confused with the 2004 remake of the identical title, the 1975 satirical thriller The Stepford Wives follows a younger spouse as she and her household go away the hustle and bustle of New York Metropolis for a picturesque neighborhood within the Connecticut. Because the story unfolds, the viewers learns that this good and peaceable neighborhood is something however. With out giving an excessive amount of away, this cult basic examines themes resembling feminism, conformity, and the character of the boys who need a good but submissive accomplice. And identical to any good 1970s horror film, there’s sufficient violence and unusual conditions that defy logic and purpose.
Stream The Stepford Wives on Tubi right here.
The Man In The Excessive Citadel
If alternate histories set in a parallel universe is your cup of tea then the Amazon unique sequence The Man within the Excessive Citadel needs to be proper up your alley. Just like The Handmaid’s Tale within the sense that America has been overtaken by a violent and ruthless regime who needs to form the society based mostly off its personal backward values and morals, the sequence based mostly off the work of Philip Okay. Dick ran for 4 seasons on the streaming platform earlier than calling it a day. Add Nazis and loads of the spying and violence, and you’ve got your self an interesting sequence to look at whereas ready for Elisabeth Moss’ return in certainly one of her greatest roles but.
Stream The Man within the Excessive Citadel on Amazon right here.
Mad Max: Fury Highway
Going into Mad Max: Fury Highway, it appeared prefer it was simply one other entry in George Miller’s franchise set in a dystopian future the place humanity has reverted again to its tribal and unhinged previous, however not lengthy into the 2015 thrill experience you rapidly understand that it is something however. As an alternative of Max saving the day like he is completed previously, it is Imperator Furiosa who leads the cost to get revenge on the tyrannical Immortan Joe and free the ladies, youngsters, and even warfare boys he is primarily held captive by withholding very important assets for years. Who would have thought {that a} big-budget motion thriller could be so wealthy with themes of feminism, unity, and redemption?
Hire Mad Max: Fury Highway on Amazon right here.
Watchmen
Simply as eerie and violent as The Handmaid’s Tale, the HBO sequence Watchmen additionally facilities round a powerful feminine lead caught up within the insanity of the world. Primarily based on the landmark graphic novel from Alan Moore, the 2019 sequence is about in one other alternate actuality the place civil unrest, racial violence, and corruption run rampant in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a serious tragedy rocks the neighborhood. Full of themes of classism, racism, sexism, and lots of others, this highly-entertaining and unsettling present makes for an incredible binge as you rely the times for The Handmaid’s Tale eventual return to your weekly schedule.
Stream Watchmen on HBO Max right here.
Snowpiercer
Earlier than taking house 4 Oscars on the Academy Awards for Parasite in 2020, South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho was principally identified in the US for his dystopian thriller Snowpiercer. Set on a luxurious prepare traversing the frigid Earth after the plant is plunged right into a second Ice Age, the movie the 2013 movie explores the divide between the haves who stay a comparatively care-free and unaffected life within the entrance of the large prepare whereas the have-nots are compelled to stay in robust and harmful situations in its rear. Like in The Handmaid’s Tale, there’s discuss of an rebellion for fairly a while earlier than sufficient is sufficient and motion is taken. And should you just like the film, it has additionally been become a sequence of its personal on TNT.
Stream Snowpiercer on Netflix right here.
V For Vendetta
There are films about an oppressive ruling class and the small group of people that sacrifice every part to topple the regime after which there’s V For Vendetta. Set in a near-future model of London that’s below the management of the fascist Norsefire Celebration, the 2005 adaptation of the Alan Moore graphic novel of the identical title explores the occasions that lead as much as an eventual revolt by the lots impressed by the masked V. And very similar to The Handmaid’s Tale, the movie incorporates a robust feminine lead within the character Evey who goes by means of fairly a change over the course of the story and finally helps lead the cost for freedom.
Stream V for Vendetta on Netflix right here.
Westworld
Followers of The Handmaid’s Tale and lengthy delays between seasons will certainly love the HBO sequence Westworld which had fairly an extended break between Season 2 and Season 3 (simply wanting two years). Moreover that, each exhibits share just a few frequent traits and themes: feminism, slavery, and bloody revolt all come to thoughts. This extremely entertaining science fiction sequence additionally options a few of the greatest female-led casts you may see on fashionable tv due to the very good appearing of the proficient Evan Rachel Wooden, Tessa Thompson, and Thandie Newton. And after seeing the world of the present expanded drastically in the newest season to see life exterior the park, this appears to solely be the start of what is in retailer for its followers.
Stream Westworld on HBO Max right here.
Hidden Figures
In all probability one of the vital inspirational and groundbreaking films to come back out previously decade, the 2015 biographical drama Hidden Figures follows three of the African-American feminine mathematicians who fought a tradition warfare at NASA whereas the area company was battling the Soviet Union to place a person into orbit within the early days of the House Race. This powerfully transferring story about historical past’s forgotten heroes does not have the dystopian future or bloody violence of The Handmaid’s Tale, however it does have one of many strongest feminine casts in a current film as their characters struggle to have their voices heard in a room of males. Significantly, this film must be seen.
Hire Hidden Figures on Amazon right here.
These are simply 10 exhibits and flicks that followers of The Handmaid’s Tale ought to watch whereas they’re ready for the smash Hulu sequence to return sooner or later in 2021. If you assume there’s a movie or sequence not included on this checklist that you just assume followers of the drama ought to watch, be sure to let everybody know within the feedback under. And if you wish to see what questions now we have going into the present’s subsequent season, try this story and lots of others prefer it right here on CinemaBlend.
