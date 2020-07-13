What To Watch If You Really Miss The Handmaid’s Tale

Alias Grace

If you are on the lookout for one other sequence based mostly on the work of the creator of The Handmaid’s Tale, look no additional than the Netflix miniseries Alias Grace, which is predicated on the masterfully-written novel of the identical title from Margaret Atwood. Though it is set in a special time interval, the 2017 miniseries focuses on the mistreatment and demonizing of girls by an oppressive ruling class that in the end results in homicide, thriller, and additional intrigue because the present’s characters resolve certainly one of Canada’s most fascinating crimes.

