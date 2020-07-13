What To Watch If You’re Already Missing Woo Do Hwan

On July 6, actor Woo Do Hwan enlisted within the 15th Infantry Division on the new recruit coaching heart in Hwacheon, Gangwon province, and he’s anticipated to start energetic army service after ending his coaching.

If you’re lacking him already, right here’s an inventory of seven of his tasks that you would be able to watch to make the times left till his return fly by!

“The Divine Fury“

This supernatural motion thriller tells the story of a boxing champion and an exorcist priest who face a strong evil that has thrown the world into chaos. Woo Do Hwan performed Ji Shin, a mysterious determine who has the flexibility to see others’ weaknesses and makes use of them to his benefit. Take a look at “The Divine Fury” to see Woo Do Hwan’s transformation right into a good-looking villain!

“The King: Everlasting Monarch”

Woo Do Hwan took on two roles without delay on this SBS drama about parallel worlds. Taking part in each Jo Younger, chief imperial physique guard and finest pal of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho), and Jo Eun Seob, a public service employee on the Nationwide Police Company’s civil service workplace, he flawlessly confirmed off his duality as an actor. If you wish to see the extra mature aspect of Woo Do Hwan, don’t miss “The King: Everlasting Monarch”!

“My Nation”

A drama that included precise historic figures in addition to fictional characters, “My Nation” gave Woo Do Hwan the chance to behave in his first historic drama. He performed the position of Nam Seon Ho, a personality who goals of energy and authority that transcend his class and rank. The quite a few motion scenes, along with the emotional storyline, are a testomony to Woo Do Hwan’s capacity to drag off a job in any style.

“Tempted”

By way of this romantic comedy, Woo Do Hwan confirmed off his versatility as soon as once more as “20-year-old seducer” Kwon Si Hyun. He even earned the nickname “Kwon Pet” for being a candy, loving boyfriend after succeeding in his pursuit of Eun Tae Hee (Crimson Velvet‘s Pleasure). Mixed together with his attractiveness, the candy, sly, and generally clumsy nature of his position is bound to maintain you hooked!

“Save Me”

Centered on the horrific conduct of a non secular cult, “Save Me” gave Woo Do Hwan one other nice alternative to point out off a special aspect of his performing persona. He starred as Seok Dong Chul, who grew up in a deprived family and collected quite a few emotional wounds. The lonely nature of his character, collectively together with his brilliant smile, made viewers fall in love with him another time.

“The Divine Transfer 2: The Wrathful”

“The Divine Transfer 2: The Wrathful” is an motion crime movie centered round Ghost Transfer, a person who misplaced the whole lot due to the technique board sport Go. Woo Do Hwan dealt viewers loads of suspense via his position as a loner who’s out for revenge in opposition to Ghost Transfer. If you possibly can’t get sufficient of his horny and charismatic allure, this movie is a must-see!

“Mad Canine”

Named after a non-public investigation staff that reveals insurance coverage fraud circumstances, “Mad Canine” is a thriller drama about insurance coverage crimes. Woo Do Hwan starred because the witty and fearless former swindler Kim Min Joon, who joined the detective staff as a way to discover out the reality about his brother’s dying. Along with his charming intelligence, he displayed exceptional chemistry with detective staff chief Choi Kang Woo (Yoo Ji Tae). “Mad Canine” is bound to maintain you on the sting of your seat!

