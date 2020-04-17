What To Watch On Amazon Prime If You Like Being Sad

Depart a Remark
Typically all of us simply want a very good cry. Not a single tear slowly shifting down your cheek sort of cry. No…a giant, ugly cry that nobody would mistake for allergy symptoms. Though attaining that degree of tears may be troublesome extra occasions than not, we will at all times get a bit assist from unhappy films that deliver the waterworks after which some. Fortunately, Amazon Prime is loaded with that very sort of film.
Perhaps, simply possibly, watching a film that makes you are feeling an awesome sense of unhappiness might do us all plenty of good in a day and age once we deal with bottling feelings like an Olympic sport. So, I’ve give you this listing of flicks on Amazon Prime that it is best to watch if you happen to simply need to really feel unhappy and shed a tear over one thing that has nothing to do with you. Seize your tissues, as a result of we’re about to discover the saddest films streaming on Prime Video.
Phrases Of Endearment (1983)
Winner of 5 Academy Awards, together with Finest Image, the 1983 mother-daughter drama Phrases Of Endearment is a curler coaster of feelings that gave audiences one of the tear-jerking endings in cinematic historical past. Starring Shirley MacClaine as Aurora Greenway, Debra Winger as her daughter, Emma, and Jack Nicholson as former astronaut Garret Breedlove, this riveting film takes an in-depth take a look at love and loss by way of the eyes of a mom and daughter.
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: If the damaged romantic relationship between the central characters is not sufficient to make you unhappy, the movie’s emotionally gutting ending offers you the proper alternative to let go and launch all these tears.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Manchester By The Sea (2016)
The 2016 drama Manchester By The Sea asks viewers to be affected person in determining why Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is so hesitant to return to his hometown following the loss of life of his older brother Joseph Chandler (Kyle Chandler). Because the film progresses, and the connection between Lee and his nephew Patrick (Lucas Hedges) begins to construct, we, because the viewers, uncover the disturbing purpose for the grief-stricken loner’s reluctance to return residence.
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: I will not give something away, however there is a scene about an hour into this film that I nonetheless have not recovered from practically 4 years after the actual fact. To this present day, my spouse refuses to re-watch this movie, not as a result of it is a dangerous film, however as a result of she will be able to’t bear to really feel that method once more. And, the emotional dialog between Lee and his ex-wife, Randi (Michelle Williams) is sufficient to break you.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
My Lady (1991)
The 1991 coming of age story My Lady follows tomboy Vada Sulten (Anna Chlumsky) as she navigates her small city together with her finest pal Thomas J. Sennet (Macaulay Culkin). One would suppose that Vada can be used to loss of life, as her father (Dan Aykroyd) runs his funeral service from their residence, however the 11-year-old protagonist would not understand how loss of life impacts us till it is too late.
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: I imply, the scene with Thomas J. and the bees, and the aftermath, is sufficient to make a grown man cry. The look on Vada’s face when she accepts that her finest pal is not coming again will get me each single time.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Expensive Zachary (2008)
Not like the remainder of the titles on this listing, Expensive Zachary is a documentary in regards to the 2001 homicide of 28-year-old Dr. Andrew Bagby and the lengthy, drawn out campaign his grieving dad and mom embarked upon to achieve custody of their grandson, Zachary, from his mom, who can be the girl who killed their son. The challenge initially began out as a method for Zachary to get to know his deceased father, however rapidly turns into one thing far more heartbreaking.
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: If you take pleasure in watching different folks cry whereas speaking about their murdered pal or son, Expensive Zachary is for you. This tense and extremely emotional documentary may have you in tears earlier than it even will get to essentially the most miserable and unsettling part of the movie.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Mary And Martha (2013)
The 2013 British-American tv drama Mary And Martha tells the story of Mary (Hilary Swank) and Martha (Brenda Blethyn) who each misplaced their solely youngsters after contracting malaria in Africa. The 2 grieving moms flip their ache into motion as they work in direction of elevating consciousness for the illness that’s accountable for tons of of hundreds of deaths every year.
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: Watching moms cope with the deaths of their youngsters is at all times a great way to make folks really feel unhappy, and it is no completely different right here with Mary And Martha. You’ll bounce between unhappiness and acceptance time and time once more by the point this 90-minute drama wraps up.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Warrior (2011)
When estranged brothers Tommy (Tom Hardy) and Brendan Conlon (Joel Edgerton), who have not seen or spoken to at least one one other in years, cross paths throughout an MMA event, the once-close siblings are compelled to work by way of their private points with one another in addition to their alcoholic father, Paddy (Nick Nolte).
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: You in all probability would not suppose {that a} film in regards to the world of MMA would deliver you to tears and overwhelm you with unhappiness, however Warrior would not pull any of its punches. Plus, the scene with a drunk Nick Nolte stumbling round a resort room quoting Moby Dick is likely one of the most emotionally grueling scenes you will see in a sports activities drama.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Final Flag Flying (2017)
The 2017 Richard Linklater-directed drama Final Flag Flying tells the story of Larry “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) as he seeks out his previous Marine buddies Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston) and Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) within the hope that they may be part of him to get well his son’s physique after he was killed in fight in Iraq.
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: Linklater is efficient in constructing the relationships between the three estranged mates in addition to build up the second Doc lastly sees his son’s physique at Dover Air Pressure Base. Every little thing after is an emotional intestine punch.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Marvel (2017)
The 2017 drama Marvel facilities round 10-year-old August “Auggie” Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), who was born with uncommon medical facial deformity and needed to endure a number of surgical procedures in an effort to acquire the usage of his senses. The movie follows Auggie as he begins the fifth grade and the way the lecturers, college students, and their dad and mom study to simply accept the younger disfigured boy with a coronary heart of gold.
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: Marvel is a tremendously inspirational movie, however there are scenes within the film the place you possibly can’t assist however really feel sympathy and pity for the younger Auggie as he’s mistreated and judged by everybody moreover his dad and mom.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
The Massive Sick (2017)
The Massive Sick is actually a fictionalized model of the start of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon’s relationship, during which a personality based mostly on Gordon, Emily Gardner (Zoe Kazan), goes right into a coma shortly after the brand new couple breaks up. Over the course of the next months, Kumail meets and kinds a relationship with Emily’s dad and mom, Terry (Ray Romano) and Beth Gardner (Holly Hunter).
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: There is a scene after Emily comes out of her coma the place Kumail thinks that all the pieces goes to be okay, just for Emily to inform him that despite the fact that he went by way of this extraordinarily transformative expertise on her behalf, nothing has modified for her. After all the pieces he went by way of, this makes all of it worse.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
The Farewell (2019)
The Farewell facilities round Billi Wang (Awkwafina) and the remainder of her prolonged household as they journey to see their dying grandmother in China beneath the guise of a marriage in order that her closing days might be gratifying and full of household. Because the household heads to mainland China, they start to query selections they’ve made in life and ponder their future.
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: There is a scene close to the tip when Billi agrees to maintain her grandmother at nighttime earlier than she goes again to America, irrespective of how a lot it hurts to proceed the lie throughout what is perhaps their closing assembly.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Lovely Boy (2018)
The 2018 movie Lovely Boy reveals how far a father will go in an effort to save his troubled and meth-addicted son. Starring Steve Carell as David Sheff and Timothée Chalamet as his son Nicholas, this biographical household drama navigates a world full of ache, sorrow, and drug dependancy.
Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: There are occasions in Lovely Boy whenever you want David would merely quit on his son, however he continues to see the great in Nicholas even when the remainder of the household has given up on the troubled youth. This film is a testomony to the timeless love and forgiveness of a father who cannot cease caring for his son, irrespective of how a lot it damages each different relationship of his.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
These are simply 11 of the saddest films I might discover on Amazon Prime, however with an unlimited library of titles which appears to solely broaden every day, I am positive I will be making an replace to the listing within the very close to future. If your favourite film that makes you unhappy did not make the listing, tell us within the feedback, and keep in mind to examine again for the saddest films on different streaming platforms like Netflix right here on CinemaBlend.
