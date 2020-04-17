What To Watch On Amazon Prime If You Like Being Sad

Why it is a good choice if you wish to be unhappy: I will not give something away, however there is a scene about an hour into this film that I nonetheless have not recovered from practically 4 years after the actual fact. To this present day, my spouse refuses to re-watch this movie, not as a result of it is a dangerous film, however as a result of she will be able to’t bear to really feel that method once more. And, the emotional dialog between Lee and his ex-wife, Randi (Michelle Williams) is sufficient to break you.

Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.