What To Watch On Amazon Prime If You Liked Upload

Parks and Recreation (2009)

Parks and Recreation follows the Parks and Rec division of Pawnee, Indiana. Led by Pawnee fanatic Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), the group tries to maintain the city afloat whereas tackling varied comedic obstacles.

Why It’s a Good Choice for followers of Upload: Upload and Parks and Recreation are sort of like cousins. They aren’t associated sufficient to be siblings, however share sure parts. Greg Daniels co-created this sequence as effectively, in order that they’re all a part of Daniels’ quirky co-worker household. Parks and Recreation and Upload each excel at very realistically creating these distinctive worlds that draw you in and preserve you wanting to observe without end.

