What To Watch On Amazon Prime If You Miss Game Of Thrones

Depart a Remark
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.
At the moment, almost a 12 months has handed for the reason that battle for dominance over Westeros got here to its remaining conclusion. Whether or not or not this conclusion glad you, after so a few years of following the trials and fierce competitors of the 9 homes, it’s nonetheless common to endure from put up Game of Thrones separation nervousness. A great treatment for that’s an Amazon Prime subscription.
The HBO collection impressed by the unfinished collection of fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin collectively dubbed A Track of Ice and Fireplace was an incendiary hit on par with most cinematic blockbusters when it comes to popular culture affect and dominance on the water cooler. It’s uncommon for such a collection to have this sort of affect on the populace, however not as uncommon to search out one with related themes of interfamilial strife, cross-cultural battle, forbidden love, and much more dragons.
A lot of the most effective films and TV exhibits that fall underneath these (or related) classes that ought to fulfill probably the most religious Game of Thrones followers can be found to stream proper now on Amazon Prime. Compensate for these 12 movies and collection earlier than winter comes.
Britannia (2017-Current)
What It’s About: Within the 12 months 43 AD, the Roman Military comes to overcome the Celtic land referred to as Britannia, however not with out dealing with the wrath of its feminine warriors and druids who declare they’ll conjure the darkish forces.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: Whereas it’s loosely based mostly on historic reality, and proves most correct in its brutal battle sequences, Britannia (a British import picked up by Amazon Prime in 2018 that additionally stars The Strolling Useless’s David Morrissey) takes a number of liberties with implausible parts and the 1960s folks tune (“Hurdy Gurdy Man” by Donovan) that serves as its intro theme music.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Dragonslayer (1981)
What It’s About: An aged wizard (Sydney Bromley) and his younger apprentice (Peter MacNicol) are tasked with saving the attractive princess of their kingdom (Caitlin Clarke) earlier than she turns into the following one to be sacrificed to an evil dragon as a part of a heinous settlement between the fireplace respiratory creature and the King.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: Nominated for 2 Academy Awards, the impressed hero’s journey of MacNicol’s younger, aspiring wizard of Dragonslayer has since earned the spectacular journey a cult following of which Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is a fan.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Rome (2005-2007)
What It’s About: A chronicle of the ultimate days earlier than the autocratic Roman Empire’s historic downfall, seen by means of the eyes of its superiors and customary residents alike.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: This Emmy-winning collection, co-created by Conan the Barbarian director John Milius, is one more interval drama from HBO with all of the intercourse, gore, political intrigue, and incest that Game of Thrones followers love, the most important distinction being that almost all of what you see on the 2 seasons of Rome really occurred.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here. (Be aware: Rome is leaving Amazon Prime on Might 21).
Highlander (1986)
What It’s About: A person born in 16th Century Scotland with the present of everlasting life (Christopher Lambert) is thrust right into a gathering of different immortal swordsmen like him in modern-day New York Metropolis, the place they compete to be a non secular, all-knowing being of nice energy, which “there will be just one.”
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: Additionally starring the legendary Sean Connery, Highlander is an iconic cult B-movie (which might spawn 4 sequels, three TV spin-offs, and impressed a number of different works of varied media) for epic sword fights and an thrilling fantasy spectacle that spans centuries.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Vikings (2013- Current)
What It’s About: Ragnar Lothbok (Warcraft actor Travis Fimmel), a fierce 13th Century warrior recognized from Norse mythological legend, embarks on a plundering quest with fellow Viking folks to overcome distant lands.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: Presently in its sixth and remaining season, Vikings, The Historical past Channel’s first scripted collection from The Tudors creator Michael Hirst, is a charming interval drama detailing the desperation to take care of dominance over one’s territory in some of the brutal eras of historical past.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Arn: The Knight Templar (2007)
What It’s About: After years of coaching to be a monk, a Swedish nobleman’s son (Joakim Nätterqvist) is later made right into a soldier of God and his fiancée (Sofia Helin) a nun as punishment for his or her frowned upon pre-marital relations.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: From epic medieval battles to forbidden love, Arn: The Knight Templar, the costliest Scandinavian film manufacturing thus far and impressed by Jan Guillou’s literary trilogy, was virtually made for followers of Video games of Thrones earlier than it grew to become a collection.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Deadwood (2004-2006)
What It’s About: Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) is a good-natured lawman hoping to free his city from the corrupt and crime ridden hell that it has develop into underneath the affect of saloon proprietor Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) in 1870s South Dakota.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: Deadwood is an precise city, and historic tourism spot, in South Dakota and, within the Emmy-winning HBO collection of the identical identify (and its 2019 feature-length sequel particular), it’s the web site of a a harrowing battle between good and evil in a plea to attain authority over the titular city that provides viewers a wholesome reminder that they referred to as it the Wild West for a purpose.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here. (Be aware: Deadwood is leaving Amazon Prime on Might 21.)
Apocalypto (2006)
What It’s About: A Mayan tribesman (Rudy Youngblood) struggles to guard his spouse, his youngster, and his unborn youngster as a bunch of lethal warriors looking for individuals to sacrifice threatens his kingdom.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: Directed by Mel Gibson, Apocalypto imagines what the autumn of the Mayan civilization might have regarded like in what’s presumably probably the most intensely graphic historical past lesson ever put to movie.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
The Expanse (2015-Current)
What It’s About: After uncovering a authorities conspiracy, an interplanetary ice freighter crew reluctantly develop into the final hope for the colonized Photo voltaic System.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: Based mostly on the novels by James S.A. Corey, The Expanse was picked up by Amazon Prime for a fifth season following SyFy’s cancellation following the collection widespread acclaim as “Game of Thrones in area” for its intelligent political storytelling with a visceral science fiction taste.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Age Of Rebellion: The Legend Of Michael Kohlhaas (2013)
What It’s About: A easy horse supplier and father (Mads Mikkelsen) leads a military fashioned to revive justice after the devastating homicide of his spouse in 16th Century France.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: Based mostly on the well-known novella by Heinrech von Kleist, the French-language movie Age of Rebellion: The Legend of Michal Kohlhaas is as a lot an inspiring story of a person establishing justice by the sting of his sword as a lot as it’s, merely, an exhilarating revenge epic.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Animal Kingdom (2016-Current)
What It’s About: A 17-year-old is adopted and introduced into the house of his relations, solely to find their illustrious way of life is made potential by by means of crime.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: This hit TNT collection is predicated on an Oscar-nominated 2010 Australian movie, additionally referred to as Animal Kingdom, which feedback on the robust bond that relations share, even by means of undesirable means.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
Black Adder (1982-1989)
What It’s About: Within the 14th Century, the self-centered, sniveling Duke of Edinburgh (Rowan Atkinson) struggles to usurp the throne from his father and brother by means of a collection of bumbling schemes.
Why It is A Good Choice for Game of Thrones followers: With all of the depth that comes with binging these packages, ultimately you’re going to need some comedian aid and Black Adder, the sensible cult comedy collection set in feudal Britain and co-written by Atkinson (Mr. Bean, himself) and Love, Really director Richard Curtis with just a little inspiration from William Shakespeare, is precisely how Game of Thrones followers want of an excellent giggle can have their cake and eat it too… that’s till the fourth season, which jumps forward a number of additional centuries and places the forged in the course of World Conflict II.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
What do you suppose? Are these the most effective strikes and TV exhibits {that a} fan of Video games of Thrones with an Amazon Prime subscription can spend their streaming time with, or do you suppose I do know nothing? Tell us within the feedback and make sure you test again for any post-finale updates on the hit medieval fantasy collection in addition to extra streaming suggestions right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment