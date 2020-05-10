What To Watch On Amazon Prime With Mom For Mother’s Day

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Rising up, my mother and I watched lots of motion pictures collectively. Metal Magnolias was on TV one Sunday afternoon? We’re watching it. What about Fried Inexperienced Tomatoes? Yeah, that too. And although we dwell tons of of miles away from each other now, due to Amazon Prime and issues like Zoom and FaceTime, there are nonetheless loads of alternatives for us to catch one among our favorites similar to we used to. And with a sure vacation simply across the nook, I believed I might get an early begin (and enable you to all out as properly) and provide you with a listing of reveals and flicks for Mother’s Day.