What To Watch On HBO Max If You Love Superheroes

Batman (1989)

As burdened billionaire Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) begins a one-man warfare in opposition to crime as a masked vigilante, a robust new risk emerges in Gotham Metropolis who aptly calls himself The Joker (Jack Nicholson).

Why It is A Good Choice For Superhero Followers: Most mainstream audiences knew the Darkish Knight from the comically lighthearted 1960s sequence till director Tim Burton turned on the darkish with Batman, one of the crucial extremely influential superhero movies of all time, notably for Keaton and Nicholson’s good performances as one in every of comics’ most iconic hero/villain pairings.

