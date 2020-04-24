What To Watch On Hulu If You Love Horrors

Baskin

Do you want your horror surreal? How about bloody as hell and Satanic? Oh, and do you want your horror Turkish? If you answered sure to any of these questions (or all of them), then I’ve the film for you. Baskin (No, not that Baskin) is about 5 law enforcement officials who get a radio name to research an odd place and one way or the other find yourself at a Satanic ritual. Their journey into the abyss is weird and sickening, and the torture scenes, carried out by first-time actor, Mehmet Cerrahoglu, will in all probability have you ever puking in your popcorn. Simply the way you prefer it!