What To Watch On Netflix If You Like 13 Reasons Why

Why It’s a Good Choice for 13 Reasons Why Followers: Skins and 13 Reasons Why are each very darkish teen dramas. They take care of severe points, together with loss of life. Each sequence additionally don’t draw back from discovering some humor within the darkness. 13 Reasons Why and Skins embody an array of complicated characters who’re each the villains and heroes at instances all through the reveals. For viewers not afraid of darkish teen materials, Skins is a superb substitute for 13 Reasons Why.

Stream it on Netflix right here.