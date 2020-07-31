What To Watch On Netflix If You Like The Kissing Booth Movies

A Stroll To Bear in mind (2002)

Landon Carter (Shane West) and Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore) are two teenagers who seem to be full opposites. Nonetheless, over the course of A Stroll to Bear in mind, they start to know one another and fall in love. Additionally they uncover the ability that brings.

Why It is A Good Possibility For The Kissing Booth Followers: A Stroll to Bear in mind and The Kissing Booth form of take care of two characters who don’t count on to fall in love, falling in love. Each films offer you all these heat nostalgic reminiscences of old flame. A Stroll to Bear in mind has a extra bittersweet tone to it, however each general are simply healthful films about discovering love and the obstacles you face to be collectively.

Stream it on Netflix right here.