What To Watch On Netflix If You Liked Sweet Magnolias

Netflix has turn into the champion relating to the streaming wars. Although others are attempting to take its crown, Netflix is probably the most in keeping with producing a wide range of content material that appeals to viewers of varied backgrounds and leisure preferences. It’s additionally always producing sequence and films that achieve numerous buzz throughout its preliminary launch. One in all Netflix’s present hit sequence is Sweet Magnolias.
Sweet Magnolias follows the three greatest pals Maddie (JoAnna Garcia), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they take care of life within the small-town Serenity. The sequence begins with Maddie caught in the course of a scandal as she simply finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Invoice (Chris Klein), who cheated on her with one among his nurses Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears). It’s about Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen figuring life out and attempting to develop by means of the insanity.
Sweet Magnolias is a healthful sequence that feels designed for the Hallmark Channel crowd and Lifetime film aficionados, which makes it excellent content material for some feel-good, pick-me-up TV. If you’ve already binge watched your complete first season, due to course you probably did, right here’s another reveals and films to take a look at on Netflix.
Gilmore Ladies (2000)
Gilmore Ladies follows mom and daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) as they take care of typical rising pains (e.g. love, work, kooky co-workers and pals, and so on.). What often will get this dynamic pair by means of all of it is one another. Gilmore Ladies is a present very a lot in regards to the highly effective bond between a mom and a daughter.
Why It’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: Gilmore Ladies and Sweet Magnolias share of their perception within the energy of the household bond. Dana Sue and Maddie is probably not excellent mothers, however they positively give the whole lot to their kids, for higher or worse, and that’s the identical sort of vitality Lorelai provides to Rory.
Our Souls At Evening (2017)
Robert Redford and Jane Fonda play Louis and Addie, two widowers who’ve been subsequent door neighbors for years. Addie lastly decides to make a reference to him and the 2 begin a platonic friendship to assist them take care of their mutual loneliness, which grows into one thing deeper.
Why it’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: Our Souls at Evening has the identical normal candy, easy small city vibe as Sweet Magnolias. It additionally offers with two folks discovering love after a serious loss. Maddie begins to search out love after the divorce with Cal (Justin Bruening), and Addie and Louis begin to discover love with one another after their spouses die. Our Souls A Evening and Sweet Magnolias each present that love can occur even if you least anticipate it.
Queer Eye (2018)
This reboot sequence follows 5 homosexual males as they use their experience to assist rework on a regular basis folks into the very best variations of themselves. The Queer Eye staff consists of Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk.
Why It’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: Queer Eye and Sweet Magnolias are each really feel good TV. They’re TV reveals that you could watch and so they provide help to really feel higher about your life and the world. These sequence make you hopeful and impressed. Sweet Magnolias and Queer Eye are each sequence to look at if you want a bit of temper enhance.
Good Sam (2019)
Good Sam stars Tiya Sircar as Kate Bradley, a reporter who tries to search out the mysterious Good Sam, an individual who leaves money, seemingly, randomly on strangers’ doorsteps. As Sam tries to search out out the great samaritans identification, she finds love and learns the facility of acts of kindness.
Why it’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: Good Sam and Sweet Magnolias are tales of hope. For Good Sam, the hope comes within the generosity of strangers. In Sweet Magnolias, the hope is from the bonds of those three ladies, and in addition their love and perception on this city. Good Sam and Sweet Magnolias are additionally nice content material to look at with the household (although Sweet Magnolias does have no less than one scene that is probably not acceptable for youthful audiences), and to present the native cynic a bit of bit much less cynicism.
Hart Of Dixie (2011)
Rachel Bilson performs Zoe Hart on this former CW dramedy. It follows New York physician Zoe as she strikes to Alabama. The brand new change of surroundings helps Zoe uncover herself, and discover the appeal within the South. Hart of Dixie ran on the CW for 4 seasons.
Why it’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: Sweet Magnolias and Hart of Dixie are each set in fictional cities within the South. Due to this fact, they rely partly on Southern appeal, and the small city life narrative to inform their tales. The colourful townsfolk and city satisfaction are vital characters in each sequence. In addition they have a little bit of a fish out of water storyline occurring, with Hart of Dixie, Zoe is that character. With Sweet Magnolias, Helen is from Serenity, however she’s additionally nonetheless an outsider as a result of she left and tried to flee it earlier than returning residence.
Like Father (2018)
Like Father stars Kelsey Grammer and Kristen Bell as Rachel and Harry Hamilton, an estranged father and daughter pair. Rachel will get left on the altar, then binge drinks along with her father, whom she hasn’t seen in years, and so they find yourself on her honeymoon cruise. They’re caught on a ship collectively, so all they will actually do is attempt to restore their relationship.
Why it’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: Even the very best mother and father have difficult relationships with their kids. We see Dana Sue and Maddie strive their greatest to do issues proper for his or her kids, however it’s nonetheless not fairly sufficient. We additionally see the other in Maddie and Dana Sue’s ex-husbands. Who aren’t precisely within the working for fathers of the yr, although Invoice no less than tries in his personal method. If you’re within the temper for extra child-parent drama after ending Sweet Magnolias, then Like Father is a good alternative. It’s humorous, whereas nonetheless being heartfelt and honest.
Anne With An E (2017)
Anne Shirley rises on this reboot sequence primarily based on the Anne of Inexperienced Gable e book sequence. Anne with an E follows spirited Anne (Amybeth McNulty) as she involves stay with single brother and sister Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew (R.H Thomson) Cuthbert. Her dreamer sensibility and dedication makes anybody who crosses her path fall in love along with her.
Why It’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: If sturdy feminine characters are your factor you then’re in luck as a result of Anne Shirley, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen are the sort of sturdy feminine characters which are sort, decided, and prepared for a terrific journey, in any method it would strike.
When Calls The Coronary heart (2014)
When Calls the Coronary heart is a Hallmark unique sequence that follows a younger instructor named Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) as she leaves her high-society life within the early 1900s to work her first instructing job in a coal-mining city in Western Canada. She finds love and herself alongside the best way.
Why It’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: Love, journey, rising up, and small-towns are each distinguished facets of When Calls the Coronary heart and Sweet Magnolias. Every sequence provides their very own particular spin on the sweetness that comes with the group small cities carry. It’s a ‘we’re all on this collectively’ sort of sentiment that radiates from each sequence.
Northern Rescue (2019)
This Canadian drama follows a just lately widowed father of three, John (William Baldwin), as he strikes again to his rural hometown of Turtle Island Bay to present his household a brand new begin. He strikes in together with his sister-in-law Charlie (Kathleen Robertson).
Why it’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: Northern Rescue is one other sequence a few household having to deal with a serious change and utilizing the facility of household to beat it. In Sweet Magnolias, Maddie’s household is adjusting to their new life post-divorce. In Northern Rescue, they’re adjusting to a brand new life, in a brand new city with out their mom. Each of the principle mother and father in these sequence, after a serious shake-up, put numerous effort and time into making life snug for his or her households.
Virgin River (2019)
This Netflix drama follows Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who turns into a midwife within the city of Virgin River. She leaves her life in LA to flee her previous and heal.
Why it’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: Add a splash of small-town, painful previous, nosey neighbors, metropolis woman who doesn’t fairly slot in at first, however makes it work later, after which you have got the premise of many reveals and films however this time it’s the plot for Virgin River. Clearly, Sweet Magnolias shares a lot of these comparable themes, together with discovering a brand new romance.
The complete first season of Sweet Magnolias, and all these different sequence and films, are streaming on Netflix. If you want some good ol’ small-town hospitality, then that is the gathering of reveals and films to look at. You’ll really feel a bit of bit extra hopeful after watching them.
