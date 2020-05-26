What To Watch On Netflix If You Liked Sweet Magnolias

Gilmore Ladies (2000)

Gilmore Ladies follows mom and daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) as they take care of typical rising pains (e.g. love, work, kooky co-workers and pals, and so on.). What often will get this dynamic pair by means of all of it is one another. Gilmore Ladies is a present very a lot in regards to the highly effective bond between a mom and a daughter.

Why It’s a Good Choice for Sweet Magnolias followers: Gilmore Ladies and Sweet Magnolias share of their perception within the energy of the household bond. Dana Sue and Maddie is probably not excellent mothers, however they positively give the whole lot to their kids, for higher or worse, and that’s the identical sort of vitality Lorelai provides to Rory.

Stream it on Netflix right here.