What To Watch On Netflix If You Love Westerns

True Grit (1969)

A teenage lady (Kim Darby) seeks revenge on her father’s assassin, enlisting the assistance of a washed-up, eye-patched US Marshal (John Wayne) and the surprising help of Texas Ranger La Beouf (Glen Campbell) to trace him down via Native American territory in 1880.

Why It is A Good Possibility for Followers Of Westerns: Whereas I personally have a tender spot for Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2010 adaptation of Charles Portis’ 1968 novel, few westerns are as iconic as this attention-grabbing journey story that earned “The Duke” his sole Oscar win in 1970.

