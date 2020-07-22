What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Charlize Theron

That Factor You Do! (1996)

A struggling Philadelphia rock band get a style for the trials and tribulations of fame, beneath the steering of their skilled supervisor (Tom Hanks), after their first recorded single reaches the highest of the charts within the mid-1960s.

Why It is A Good Choice for Charlize Theron Followers: If you ever wanted one more reason to admire Tom Hanks, you’ll be able to thank him for introducing the world to Charlize Theron together with his beneath appreciated directorial debut, That Factor You Do!, wherein the then 21-year-old actress performs the overbearing Tina, who’s courting drummer Man Patterson (Tom Everett Scott) on the time his band The Wonders, previously The One-ders, hit it large with the titular observe.

Stream That Factor You Do! on HBO Max right here.