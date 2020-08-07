What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Karen Gillan

Physician Who (HBO Max)

The only survivor of an alien race referred to as Time Lords (presently performed by Jodie Whittaker) travels to totally different planets, time intervals, and alternate realities in a vessel that resembles an outdated Police Name Field, encountering weird and harmful adventures alongside the best way, and sometimes joined by an earthly companion.

Why It is A Good Possibility for Karen Gillan Followers: If most issues starring Karen Gillan are already your cup of tea, you’ll in all probability dig all 11 seasons of Physician Who‘s 21st century reboot presently obtainable on HBO Max, however you might be nonetheless welcome to skip over to Season 5 when she joins The Physician (then performed by Matt Smith) as Amy Pond, a favourite companion amongst many Whovians.

Stream Physician Who on HBO Max right here.