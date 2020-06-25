What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Rick And Morty

The Cabin In The Woods (Hulu, Amazon Prime)

Talking of Joss Whedon, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland in all probability would get alongside nice with him and Drew Goddard, the inventive duo behind a 2011 movie as cartoonishly wacky, richly disturbing and jam-packed with loving popular culture references as any Rick and Morty episode. Whereas it’s best to enter The Cabin within the Woods figuring out as little about it as attainable, I’ll say it includes 5 faculty college students (together with Chris Hemsworth) having one actually shitty time throughout spring break getaway in nearly probably the most sensible deconstruction of the horror style since Scream got here out in 1996. Stream The Cabin within the Woods on Hulu right here or Amazon Prime right here.