What To Watch On Streaming If You Like South Park

Rick And Morty (Hulu, HBO Max)

A knack for cultural commentary truly sparked the inception of this Grownup Swim unique, as soon as a easy spoof of Again to the Future earlier than Justin Roiland and Neighborhood mastermind Dan Harmon expanded it right into a hilarious, thrilling, and even thought-provoking tribute to science fiction as a complete. Paradoxically, Rick and Morty (named after the hard-drinking scientist and his anxious teenage grandson, each voiced by Roiland) has grow to be probably the most worshipped examples of the style in historical past, changing into nearly as common as South Park in solely 4 seasons, most likely for a way effectively it really works as a relatable household drama as effectively. Stream Rick and Morty on Hulu right here and on HBO Max right here.