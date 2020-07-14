What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Will Smith

Depart a Remark
Will Smith has used his abilities, charisma, dedication, and keenness to develop into one of many largest international superstars. Go to many nations, and Will Smith is a recognizable identify. He’s somebody that others are excited to look at and admire, both for his dynamic content material or his diversified physique of labor.
The Will Smith film assortment is huge, broad, and numerous. Whether or not watching him tackle one among his signature characters or pushing himself to new heights, Smith is an actor you’ll be able to depend on to maintain you entertained. Due to the invention of streaming companies, every time you could get jiggy (sorry) with Will Smith, there are many choices on the market.
Six Levels Of Separation (1993)
Will Smith performs Paul, a younger con-artist who finds rich households and impresses them together with his lies about being the son of Sidney Poitier. Six Levels of Separation takes place at a cocktail party the place a pair, Quisa (Stockard Channing) and Flan (Donald Sutherland), recount their encounter with Paul.
Why It’s A Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: Six Levels of Separation is one among Smith’s first films, and it blends his comedic and dramatic flare. The film relies on a play of the identical identify, so the film very a lot has a theatrical really feel. It’s filled with monologues and dialogue. The movie showcases Smith’s successful appeal, which makes it simple to see how he may so simply manipulate socialites.
Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.
The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)
The Pursuit Of Happyness is a biopic about Chris Gardner, a person who turns into homeless together with his son however continues to battle for monetary safety and a greater life for his household. Gardner loses all of it however doesn’t lose his religion in issues getting higher.
Why It’s a Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: The Pursuit of Happyness is an inspirational film that works primarily due to Smith’s extra subdued, earnest efficiency. You really feel Gardner’s ache and struggles as a result of Smith provides this character the sincerity he must work.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
Hitch (2005)
Will Smith, Eva Mendes, and Kevin James star on this romantic comedy a couple of man who professionally teaches males the way to woo ladies. He finds his hardest case when he fails to woo his personal love curiosity.
Why It’s a Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: Will Smith hardly ever seems in romantic comedies, so this a little bit of a departure from his norm. Smith additionally usually performs the extra comedic, goofy character to a extra straight-man kind, however this time he’s extra severe when paired with Kevin James’ character.
Stream it on Hulu right here.
Aladdin (2019)
This Disney live-action model of the animated traditional follows Aladdin (Mena Massoud), Jasmine (Naomi Scott), and the Genie (Will Smith) as they fight the evil Jafar (Marwan Kenzari).
Why It’s a Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: The Genie is a well-liked Disney character, made well-known by Robin Williams, so Smith had large footwear to fill on this function. Smith’s large character helps him nail the function of this goofy, lovable character. Smith doesn’t attempt to imitate Williams’ animated model precisely, however as an alternative, he gives his personal, simply as entertaining model of the character.
Stream it on Disney+ right here.
Enemy Of The State (1998)
Will Smith and Gene Hackman star on this motion thriller about NSA brokers that conspire to kill a Congressman, however have their deed uncovered when a wildlife researcher by accident captures the homicide on digicam. The NSA begins searching him to kill him as effectively. The person bumps into an outdated faculty good friend, performed by Smith. Earlier than he is murdered, he slips him the video. Smith’s character finally ends up teaming up with a former communications skilled, performed by Hackman. The 2 males go on the run collectively as one catastrophe after one other happens.
Why It’s a Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: If you’re searching for action-adventure, then Enemy of the State is an effective choice. Hackman and Smith are each nice within the movie, as Hackman performs somebody sly, good, and witty, and Smith performs extra of a naive character however learns as they go.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Concussion (2015)
In Concussion, Dr. Bennet Omalu (Will Smith) revealed his findings of damaging long-term results of repeated blows to the pinnacle by NFL gamers. The NFL tries to cease him from additional inspecting this drawback and exposing it to the gamers and the world.
Why It’s a Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: Will Smith makes his greatest try at a Nigerian accent as he performs a person obsessed with his work, and much more obsessed with saving lives. Smith fully transforms himself into this function. You really feel such as you’re watching Dr. Omalu and never Will Smith.
Stream it on Tubi right here.
Ali (2001)
Will Smith takes on the function of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The movie paperwork ten years of his life, from 1964 to 1974. Jamie Foxx and Jon Voight additionally star.
Why It’s A Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: Ali is one among Smith’s most critically acclaimed roles, even incomes him an Academy Award nomination. Smith Imitates the legend that’s Ali by giving him a deeper look and portrayal than usually seen in clips and fights. He exhibits why Ali is a sports activities legend, but additionally a person who has suffered and persevered by means of all of it.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
Unhealthy Boys And Unhealthy Boys II (1995, 2003)
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith star within the Unhealthy Boys franchise as Detective sergeant Burnett and Lowrey.
Why It’s A Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: This Michael Bay collection has every thing followers have come to count on from the director: grandiose motion sequences, explosions, working, and fights. The Unhealthy Boys franchise additionally had the added bonus of the unrivaled comedic and on-screen chemistry of Lawrence and Smith. Their chemistry is what helped make these movies international successes, and why it’d probably add one other film to the franchise.
Stream Unhealthy Boys on Netflix right here.
Stream Unhealthy Boys II on Netflix right here.
Suicide Squad (2016)
Suicide Squad is the DC comics movie that paired among the universes’ most infamous villains to tackle the traditional evil creature generally known as Enchantress (Cara Delevingne). Will Smith leads the rowdy workforce as Deadshot. Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, and Viola Davis are amongst Suicide Squad’s ensemble forged.
Why It’s A Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: Many issues might be mentioned in regards to the 2016 Suicide Squad, lots of them not-so-good, however one factor that may be mentioned is that Smith made Deadshot a sympathetic character. He felt much less like a villain, and extra like a person doing what he felt was proper to outlive and defend his household. Smith received’t be one of many names returning for the 2021 Suicide Squad film, however he gave an attention-grabbing tackle the DC character, so I wouldn’t thoughts seeing his model of Deadshot once more.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
The Recent Prince Of Bel-Air (1990-1996)
The Recent Prince of Bel-Air is Will Smith’s breakout appearing function, the place he performs a fictionalized model of himself. He strikes from Philadelphia to reside together with his wealthy kinfolk. It’s a present of cultures clashing and studying from each other. The Recent Prince of Bel-Air forged contains James Avery, Janet Hubert-Whitten, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell, and D.J. Jazzy Jeff.
Why It’s a Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: On the earth of iconic roles, Smith’s hottest and beloved function is as Will in The Recent Prince of Bel-Air. It’s a hilarious and honest sitcom that is still a 90s traditional.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Hancock (2008)
In Hancock, Will Smith performs a lower than heroic superhero whose recklessness often ends in excessive prices and injury for L.A. Nevertheless, he meets Ray (Jason Bateman) who is set to assist Hancock clear up his public picture. Charlize Theron additionally stars.
Why It is A Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: Hancock is a enjoyable function for Smith as he performs this bigger than life superhero, who can also be a little bit of a jerk. It’s a novel spin on the hero style and provides Smith a enjoyable function the place he can play each an anti-hero and a superhero.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
Gemini Man (2019)
Henry Brogan, a sniper murderer finds himself on the run from his youthful clone. He should actually battle himself to remain alive. Ang Lee directs Gemini Man, and Will Smith stars alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, and Clive Owen.
Why It’s a Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: What’s higher than one Will Smith? Two of them. To me, there’s something so fascinating when an actor performs two totally different characters in the identical film, even when one among them is a CGI model of themselves. Smith has constructed an extended profession in being a number one man that may carry an motion film. Gemini Man as soon as once more proves this. The movie is a thrill experience from begin to end, so in case you’re searching for an action-pack Will Smith movie, then Gemini Man ought to hit all of the packing containers.
Stream it on Epix right here.
Will Smith has two films in manufacturing, a drama known as Life in a 12 months, which he produced with spouse Jada Pinkett Smith, and stars his son Jaden Smith. In 2021, he’ll play Serena and Venus Williams’ father Richard Williams in a biopic known as King Richard. If you’ll be able to’t get sufficient of Smith films to stream, listed below are a number of different ones accessible to stream on-line: Seven Kilos, Brilliant, and Wild Wild West.
