What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Will Smith

Six Levels Of Separation (1993)

Will Smith performs Paul, a younger con-artist who finds rich households and impresses them together with his lies about being the son of Sidney Poitier. Six Levels of Separation takes place at a cocktail party the place a pair, Quisa (Stockard Channing) and Flan (Donald Sutherland), recount their encounter with Paul.

Why It’s A Good Choice for Will Smith Followers: Six Levels of Separation is one among Smith’s first films, and it blends his comedic and dramatic flare. The film relies on a play of the identical identify, so the film very a lot has a theatrical really feel. It’s filled with monologues and dialogue. The movie showcases Smith’s successful appeal, which makes it simple to see how he may so simply manipulate socialites.

