What To Watch On Streaming If You Love Nicolas Cage

Elevating Arizona (HBO Max)

An ex-con (Nicolas Cage) and an ex-cop (Holly Hunter) in a childless relationship kidnap a quintuplet child from one other household to disastrous outcomes.

Why It is A Good Choice for Nicolas Cage Followers: Sadly, Nicolas Cage and the Coen brothers have solely collaborated as soon as of their respective careers, however the ensuing movie, Elevating Arizona, is a wonderfully wacky comedy with the good thing about that includes one of many actor’s funniest, most full of life performances. With a premise that would’ve simply fallen sideways, Joel and Ethan Coen ramp up the cartoonish silliness with the ample Cage enjoying up the goofiness effectively. It ends in an oddly charming lead efficiency with the actor offering a properly boyish have a look at an ex-criminal with a need to do proper for his makeshift household. It is onerous to think about what number of different actors might’ve pulled this position off, however Cage nails it.

Stream it on HBO Max right here.