What To Watch On Streaming If You Love Robin Williams

The Birdcage – Showtime

What It is About: A homosexual Miami drag membership proprietor, Armand Goldman (Robin Williams) is pressured to cover his true identification, and his relationship along with his companion, Albert (Nathan Lane) after his son turns into engaged to the daughter of the conservative Senator Kevin Keeley (Gene Hackman).

Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: Robin Williams was at his greatest when enjoying over-the-top personalities, and the late comic performs not one, however two characters (the precise Armand Goldman and the extra straight-laced model of Armand through the dinner) in The Birdcage. Additionally, watching the extra masculine Armand give Albert tips on find out how to grow to be extra masculine makes for some extremely humorous scenes. It is simply too unhealthy we’ll by no means that sequel.

Stream it on Showtime right here.