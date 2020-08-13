What To Watch On Streaming If You Love Robin Williams

Depart a Remark
The late, nice Robin Williams was one the funniest and most profitable comedic actors of his time, however he additionally boasted a exceptional checklist of great roles through the years as effectively. Movies like Good Will Searching and Insomnia served a counter to his extra well-known humorous man roles like these in Mrs. Doubtfire, The Birdcage, and even his extra family-friendly animated films like Disney’s Aladdin and a number of others. And since it has been six years for the reason that Academy Award-winning actor’s life was lower tragically brief, let’s check out a few of the greatest Robin Williams films and the place to stream them.
The Birdcage – Showtime
What It is About: A homosexual Miami drag membership proprietor, Armand Goldman (Robin Williams) is pressured to cover his true identification, and his relationship along with his companion, Albert (Nathan Lane) after his son turns into engaged to the daughter of the conservative Senator Kevin Keeley (Gene Hackman).
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: Robin Williams was at his greatest when enjoying over-the-top personalities, and the late comic performs not one, however two characters (the precise Armand Goldman and the extra straight-laced model of Armand through the dinner) in The Birdcage. Additionally, watching the extra masculine Armand give Albert tips on find out how to grow to be extra masculine makes for some extremely humorous scenes. It is simply too unhealthy we’ll by no means that sequel.
Stream it on Showtime right here.
Insomnia – HBO Max
What It is About: Embattled LAPD detective Will Dormer (Al Pacino) is shipped up a quiet Alaskan fishing village to the assistance resolve a thriller homicide, however he quickly finds himself in a psychological cat-and-mouse chase with Walter Finch (Robin Williams), the suspected assassin who is aware of the key to Dormer’s deteriorating psychological state.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: If you might be in search of a special and extra sinister Robin Williams then look no additional than this Christopher Nolan 2002 thriller. The sometimes humorous man is something however in his portrayal of the demented but unassuming writer-turned-killer who appears to take nice pleasure in enjoying head video games with a police detective that hasn’t slept in seven days.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Aladdin – Disney+
What It is About: The riff-raff, road rat Aladdin (Scott Weinger) is shipped to a mysterious treasure trove by the nefarious Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) to safe a magical lamp however by accident frees the trapped Genie (Robin Williams) and is granted three needs of his selecting.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: It could be exhausting to think about having anybody however Robin Williams be the voice of the magical blue genie with an countless assortment of methods up his sleeve on this 1992 animated traditional. The veteran actor-comedian gave the world a few of his greatest traces, songs, and impressions we have seen in a Disney film, and that is solely a few of the hours of fabric that made the ultimate lower.
Stream it on Disney+ right here.
August Rush – HBO Max
What It is About: An orphan that occurs to be an insanely proficient musician (Freddie Highmore) is taken below the wing of a homeless musician (Robin Williams) who tries to reap the benefits of the younger boy’s musical skill for his personal acquire whereas the boy’s mom searches feverishly round New York Metropolis for her lacking son.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: If you wish to see Robin Williams enjoying an over-the-top jerk with horrible facial hair and even worse motivation, then August Rush is the best way to go. Williams’ depiction of the unsavory character, just like the film itself, is usually missed when discussing the late actor’s stacked filmography.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Mrs. Doubtfire – HBO Max
What It is About: A father (Robin Williams) of three takes an unorthodox method to attending to spend time along with his kids following a heated divorce from his spouse (Sally Area) and learns a bit of one thing about himself alongside the best way.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: Mrs. Doubtfire will all the time be within the operating for Robin Williams’ most hilarious and most recognizable film and there is a good purpose for that — the actor chews up each line and turns into the middle of the universe in each scene through which he’s featured. And whereas some facets have not aged effectively within the years since its 1993 launch, the film stays a traditional all these years later.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Good Will Searching – HBO Max
What It is About: Will Searching (Matt Damon) finds himself on a life-altering journey after he completes a troublesome math downside whereas on a janitorial shift at MIT. Via interactions with an acclaimed mathematician (Stellan Skarsgård) and a therapist (Robin Williams), in addition to his mates in South Boston, the younger genius discovers his true potential.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: Robin Williams gained his first and solely Academy Award for his portrayal of Sean Maguire on this 1997 coming of age story a few genius from the opposite facet of the tracks. Not like the roles he was taking on the time, Good Will Searching gave Williams the prospect to push himself to his limits. And the look on his face when Will steals his “I gotta go see a few woman” line is the stuff of legend.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Robots – Starz
What It is About: When the evil Phineas T. Ratchet (Greg Kinnear) takes over the corporate for which inventor Rodney Copperbottom (Ewan McGregor) needs to work, the heroic robotic and his shut pal Fender (Robin Williams) formulate a plan to revive order in Robots, the 2005 family-friendly animated journey based mostly on the work of acclaimed author and illustrator William Joyce.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: Similar to he did in Disney’s Aladdin, Robin Williams goes all out as Fender in Robots. Hijinks, gags, and loads of put-on voices make this one a must-see for the entire completionists on the market.
Stream it on Starz right here.
Hook – Showtime
What It is About: A grown-up Peter Pan (Robin Williams) is pressured to return to Neverland after his outdated arch enemy Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps his two younger kids, however earlier than taking up the villainous pirate, Pan should get again in contact with the innocence and carefree nature of his youth.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: Over time, Hook has fallen out of favor with critics and followers of Peter Pan, however this 1991 Steven Spielberg fantasy movie is not as unhealthy as everybody makes it out to be, and that is because of the charisma and allure of Robin Williams in her portrayal of the misplaced boy himself.
Stream it on Showtime right here.
Awakenings – Starz
What It is About: A tireless physician (Robin Williams) thinks he has provide you with the treatment for a number of catatonic sufferers who’re affected by encephalitis in a Bronx hospital, and takes extraordinary measures to deal with the sufferers so many have given up on prior to now.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: Watching as Robin Williams’ Dr. Malcolm Sawyer kinds a terrific doctor-patient relationship that turns right into a timeless friendship with Robert De Niro’s Leonard Lowe is inspirational if nothing else. Mix that with Williams’ skill to lose himself within the position makes Awakenings a must-watch for individuals who have not seen it but.
Stream it on Starz right here.
Evening At The Museum – Starz
What It is About: A safety guard (Ben Stiller) on the Museum of Pure Historical past rapidly discovers that simply because the museum is closed at night time it doesn’t suggest there aren’t visitors after a mysterious curse causes the displays to come back to life.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: Robin Williams as Theodore Roosevelt ought to be all you want find out about this one. Critically, has anybody performed the 26th President of the US higher than the late did on this 2006 fantasy journey movie and its sequels? I believe not.
Stream it on Starz right here.
What Desires Could Come – Peacock
What It is About: After Chris Nielsen (Robin Williams) dies in a automotive wreck, he’s welcomed to the afterlife by a mysterious information (Cuba Gooding Jr.) as he tries to make sense of the attractive and infinite world. Issues change for the lately deceased spirit as soon as his spouse suffers a tragic destiny that may upend his path to paradise.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: Robin Williams is stuffed with surprise and pleasure in elements of What Desires Could Come and consumed by guilt and loss at others, which makes for an excellent exploration of the human spirit. Stunning and tragic, Williams’ efficiency is among the greatest, and missed, in his profession.
Stream it on Peacock right here.
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Thoughts – HBO Max
What It is About: Launched 4 years after his demise, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Thoughts is an intimate exploration of the skilled and private ups and downs of the late actor’s life. Via interviews with mates, household, and colleagues, this private portrait of the person who made us all giggle would not maintain again.
Why Robin Williams Followers Will Like It: Anybody who needs to know what made Robin Williams such a novel spirit ought to watch this 2018 documentary. And you probably have seen it, why not watch it once more?
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
These are simply 12 Robin Williams’ titles for followers of the late actor and comic’s decades-long profession in present enterprise. And after watching all of those timeless films and the roles that might have solely been portrayed by Williams, it isn’t exhausting to comprehend why he discovered his means into the hearts of so many individuals.
