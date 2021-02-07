What to Watch on TV and Streaming this Sunday Instead of the Big Game

Not even remotely thinking about seeing Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or The Weeknd do their factor at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium?

We’ve obtained you. Instead of watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs go helmet-to-helmet for a shiny Vince Lombardi, head to these platforms and channels to get your Sunday night repair of sequence and flicks.

All showtimes listed under are in Japanese Normal Time.

Streaming Alternate options

Netflix

Exhibits: “Child Cosmic,” “Firefly Lane,” “Hache” (Season 2), “Invisible Metropolis,” “The Sinner” (Season 3)

Movies: “The Financial institution Job,” “My Greatest Pal’s Marriage ceremony,” “Zathura: A Area Journey,” “Shutter Island,” “The Patriot,” “Little Big Ladies,” “Area Sweepers,” “Strip Down, Rise Up,” “The Yin-Yang Grasp: Dream of Eternity”

Amazon Prime

Exhibits: “Little Coincidences,” “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?,” “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Males,” “The White Princess” (Season 1), “Billions” (Seasons 1-3), “Black in Latin America” (Season 1), “Discovering Your Roots” (Season 1)

Movies: “Kiki,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Coming to America,” “Burn Motherfucker, Burn!,” “Antz,” “The Status,” “Moulin Rouge,” “The Ides of March,” “There’s One thing About Mary”

HBO Max

Exhibits: “Haute Canine,” “Tacoma FD” (Season 2)

Movies: “Love & Basketball,” “The Graduate,” “Blade Runner: The Last Lower” “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Lars And The Actual Woman,” “Life of Pi,” “We Naked Bears: The Film,” “Aquaman,” “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Manufacturing facility,” “Earwig and the Witch,” “The Goonies,” “Coaching Day,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” “Sunshine Cleansing,” Sling Blade,” “Selena,” “Presumed Harmless,” “Backdraft.” Plus: The “Austin Powers” trilogy, the “Batman” movement image anthology, the “Matrix” trilogy, the “Noticed” saga

Hulu

Exhibits: “Framing Britney Spears,” “The UnXplained with William Shatner,” “Fashionable Household” (Seasons 1-11), “Historical Aliens” (Season 16), “Married At First Sight” (Season 10)

Movies: “Possessor,” “Peter Pan,” “The Rainmaker,” “Sideways,” “Mars Assaults!,” “Shirley Valentine,” “The Patsy,” “Witness,” “You’ve Obtained Mail,” “The Prince of Tides,” “District 9,” “9 to 5,” “Annie Corridor,” “Greenberg”

Disney Plus

Exhibits: “Disney My Music Story: YOSHIKI”

Peacock

Movies: “Erin Brockovich,” “Good Hair,” “Flashdance,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Southern Baptist Sissies,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “The Breakfast Membership,” “Kick-Ass,” “The Prince of Egypt,” “The Highway to El Dorado,” “The Nice & The Small,” “The Little Stranger,” “The Merry Gentleman,” “The Big Lebowski,” “The Greatest Man Vacation,” “Seabiscuit,” “Everlasting Sunshine of the Spotless Thoughts,” “Rooster Run,” “Apollo 13”

Cable Alternate options

ABC: “America’s Funniest House Movies” (7-8 p.m., 8-10 p.m.)

NBC Sports activities: “Six Nations Rugby” (6-8 p.m.)

PBS: “Miss Scarlet and The Duke” (8-9 p.m.), “All Creatures Nice and Small” (9-10 p.m.)

The CW: “Batwoman” (8-9 p.m.), “Charmed” (9-10 p.m.)

Telemundo: “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (7-9 p.m.)

AMC: “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” (4:15-8 p.m.), “The Hobbit: The Battle of the 5 Armies” (8-11:15 p.m.)

Animal Planet: “Pet Bowl XVII” (6-9 p.m.)

BBC America: “Jumanji” (5:30-8 p.m.)

BET: “Regulation Abiding Citizen” (7-10 p.m.)

Cartoon Community: “The Superb World of Gumball,” a number of episodes, (6-8 p.m.)

CNN: “First Girls” documentary episodes about Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, (6:30-10 p.m.)

Comedy Central: “Schitt’s Creek,” a number of episodes, (6:30-10:30 p.m.)

Disney Channel: “Descendants 2” (5:55-8 p.m.), “Descendants 3” (8-10 p.m.)

E!: “Saved by the Bell,” a number of episodes, (6-10 p.m.)

ESPN: “Australian Open” (7 p.m.-3 a.m.)

ESPN2: “HBCU Soccer: Our Time” (6-8 p.m.)

Freeform: “The Starvation Video games: Mockingjay, Half 1” (6-8:40 p.m.), “The Starvation Video games: Mockingjay, Half 2” (8:40-11:55 p.m.)

FUSE: “All people Hates Chris,” a number of episodes, (6-8 p.m.)

FX: “The Boss Child” (6-8 p.m.), “Sing” (8-10:30 p.m.)

Hallmark: “The Golden Women,” a number of episodes, (6-10 p.m.)

IFC: “Starsky & Hutch” (6:30-8:45 p.m.)

Lifetime: “Sister Act” (8-10 p.m.)

Sundance: “Ghostbusters” (8-10:30 p.m.)

TBS: “A Star is Born” (7-10 p.m.)

TCM: “The Fortune Cookie” (8-10:15 p.m.)

TLC: “Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl” (4-7 p.m.)

TNT: “Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice” (6-9 p.m.)

Flix: “The Untouchables” (8-10 p.m.)

HBO Signature: “Up in the Air” (7:10-9 p.m.)

Showtime Ladies: “The Hours” (7-10 p.m.)

Starz Encore: “The Vow” (4:41-6:27 p.m.), “Taken” (6:27-8 p.m.), “Public Enemies” (8-10:24 p.m.)