What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ and ‘The Plot Against America’ Debut

This week, “The Plot Against America” debuts on HBO, and “Little Fires In all places” drops on Hulu.

“The Plot Against America,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for the premiere of this new HBO miniseries based mostly on the acclaimed Philip Roth novel of the identical identify. The collection, which stars Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector and John Turturro, imagines an alternate American historical past, instructed by way of the eyes of a working-class Jewish household in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who turns into president and turns the nation towards fascism.

“Little Fires In all places,” Hulu, Wednesday

Based mostly on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, “Little Fires In all places” stars the dynamite pairing of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson household and an enigmatic mom and daughter who upend their lives.

“Brockmire,” IFC, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Hank Azaria is returning as famed main league baseball announcer Jim Brockmire for a remaining eight-episode ship off, the primary version of which premieres this week.

“Self Made,” Netflix, Friday

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars on this new Netflix collection as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first feminine self–made millionaire. Tune in to see how, in opposition to all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, private betrayals, and enterprise rivalries to construct a ground-breaking model that revolutionized black haircare.