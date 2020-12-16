What to Watch to Celebrate New Year’s Eve From Home

This yr got here packed to the brim with surprises, each good and dangerous. From a pandemic to randomly showing monoliths to two albums from Taylor Swift, 2020 has stored folks on their toes.

And it’s lastly coming to an finish. Moderately than have a good time the closing of this yr at grand, in-person events or festivals, streamers and linear tv networks are providing protected at-home options on Dec. 31. Why exit when you may ring within the new yr out of your front room, anyhow?

“Dick Clark’s New Yr’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” has enlisted Jennifer Lopez to carry out because the headliner this yr. The present will even characteristic extra performances and have a good time the music that got here out of 2020.

YouTube is providing 5 separate celebration occasions on its platform this yr, catering each to a selected area or nation. Overlaying the Americas, the U.Okay., Korea, Japan and India, every occasion will characteristic celebrities from their respective areas.

Take a look at the checklist of New Yr’s Eve specials under:

“Dick Clark’s New Yr’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” (ABC, 8 p.m. EST) – New York’s Instances Sq. will host yet one more New Yr’s celebration, with Jennifer Lopez headlining the present simply earlier than midnight. Host Ryan Seacrest shall be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter, the latter of whom can be set to carry out. Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen will even carry out, Ciara hosts the Los Angeles celebration and Jessie James Decker would be the evening’s Powerball correspondent.

“Howdy 2021: Americas” (YouTube, 10:30 p.m. ET) – Juanpa Zurita and Storm Reid host this YouTube occasion, as they welcome on performers like Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G and Kane Brown to depend down to the New Yr. Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, RuPaul, Emma Chamberlain, the D’Amelio Household and a bunch of different YouTube stars shall be different particular visitors through the stream. Will probably be out there on the YouTube Originals channel.

“Howdy 2021: UK” (YouTube, 10:30 p.m. GMT) – Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, MNEK, Joel Corry and Aitch & AJ Tracey will carry out on the U.Okay. model of YouTube’s New Yr’s celebration. The occasion, out there on the YouTube Originals channel, will even embrace creators, artists and comedians. Behzinga, Large Narstie, Katherine Ryan, Michael Coel, Kurupt FM, Yammy, WillNE, Holly H and Natasia Demetriou are set to participate, with extra to come.

“Howdy 2021: Korea” (YouTube, 11:00 p.m. KST) – The YouTube Korea Highlight channel will deliver collectively YouTube creators and artists alongside hosts Sechan Yang and Jesung Hwang. The celebration features a lineup of GGILGGIL Market, Tester Hoon, Balming Tiger and extra not but introduced.

“Howdy 2021: Japan” (YouTube, 11:45 p.m. JST) – The Japanese occasion will characteristic a particular quiz present on YouTube traits that happened in 2020. Hosts Orutana Channel and Mochizuki Rie will lead the present, out there on the YouTube Japan Highlight channel. They are going to be joined by Tokai On Air, Puritto Channel, Emirin, Paparapys, Skypeace, Vamyun, Dekakin, Hanaodengan and M.S.S Venture.

“Howdy 2021: India” (YouTube, 11 p.m. IST) – Streaming on the YouTube India Highlight channel, the celebratory occasion will incorporate varied facets of India’s thriving leisure trade. Music, Bollywood and comedy come collectively as Tiger Shroff, Badshah, Zakir Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal and Aastha Gill are set to make appearances. Dua Lipa will even carry out and extra celebrities are anticipated to be part of the social gathering.