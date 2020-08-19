What Tron 3’s Rumored Title Could Mean For The Future Of The Franchise

Tron 3 Could Be A Villain-Centric Film

We’ve at all times seen the world of Tron from the angle of the heroes. Kevin Flynn and Tron’s work within the authentic movie, in addition to Kevin’s teaming along with his son Sam and his protégé Quorra, have been the main target of the collection to date. So if Tron 3 isn’t a direct sequel, however it’s happening in the identical universe, what may probably be taking place? Nicely, with a personality named Ares, the probabilities are fairly darkish. Once more, that is with none data of Tron: Ascension’s deeper story, however Ares seems like a villain on the earth of The Grid. So what if we’re seeing Jared Leto enjoying an evil program, working with Tron’s final villain group: the Dillingers! Cillian Murphy and David Warner may reprise their roles as Edward Dillinger Jr. and Sr., respectively, and lift holy hell on this specific world.