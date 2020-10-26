What TV channel is Arsenal v Leicester on? Kick off time & live stream

Arsenal tackle Leicester in Sunday’s late kick off live on pay-per-view TV as Mikel Arteta seeks for a return to successful methods.

Arsenal have gained three of their 5 Premier League fixtures up to now this season however misplaced 1-0 to Manchester Metropolis final time out.

The Gunners head into this conflict having simply performed Fast Vienna within the Europa League in midweek and are available up in opposition to a Leicester aspect which have additionally been taking part in in Europe.

The Foxes hosted Zorya Luhansk within the Europa League three days previous to Sunday’s conflict and modifications are anticipated to Brendan Rodgers’ XI.

Certainly, the Northern Irishman will probably be eager to chop brief Leicester’s two-game shedding streak within the Premier League and transfer nearer to high spot.

When is Arsenal v Leicester on TV?

Arsenal v Leicester will happen on Sunday twenty fifth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Leicester will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Wolves v Newcastle, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leicester on?

You possibly can watch this recreation completely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

The sport will price a one-off price of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for a scarcity of normal matchday earnings.

The right way to live stream Arsenal v Leicester on-line

If you buy a recreation by way of Field Workplace, you’ll be able to select to get pleasure from it by way of TV or on-line by a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace may be streamed by a pc or a cell machine akin to a telephone or pill providing you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you want.

Arsenal v Leicester crew information

Arsenal: Mesut Ozil was the large omission from Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad announcement this week. He gained’t characteristic right here, whereas Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding are all out injured.

Sunday’s recreation comes every week too quickly for the injured Pablo Mari and Shkodran Mustafi to return to the squad.

Leicester: Jamie Vardy missed Thursday’s Europa League motion in an effort to be match for this recreation, and the striker is rated 50/50 to play right here.

Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu are all dominated out, whereas Ricardo Pereira isn’t anticipated again from a knee harm till December.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Leicester

This recreation comes swiftly after Europa League motion for either side, so don’t be shocked if we see a few errors that result in probabilities on Sunday.

Arsenal have been comparatively secure up to now this time period however haven’t actually regarded in control of a recreation for the reason that season-opening 3-0 win at Fulham.

As for Leicester, their kind is all over and defensively they’re vastly lacking the presence of Ben Chilwell, who was bought to Chelsea in the summertime. This recreation guarantees objectives.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Leicester

