What TV channel is Aston Villa v Leeds on? Kick off time & live stream

Aston Villa are looking for a fifth straight league win of the season once they welcome Leeds United to Villa Park on Friday night time.

Villa have romped by their opening Premier League fixtures with victories over Sheffield United, Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester up to now.

Supervisor Dean Smith will see his aspect high the desk – albeit probably solely briefly – in the event that they declare only a draw towards Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

However the guests are themselves trying to get again to profitable methods after dropping to Wolves 1-0 on Monday.

Leeds are winless in two video games and can head to Villa Park looking for solely a second victory on the floor since 2002.

When is Aston Villa v Leeds on TV?

Aston Villa v Leeds will happen on Friday twenty third October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Man Utd v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Leeds on?

You may watch this recreation solely live on BT Sport Field Workplace .

The sport will value a one-off charge of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for an absence of standard matchday earnings.

live stream Aston Villa v Leeds on-line

If you buy a recreation through Field Workplace, you possibly can select to get pleasure from it through TV or on-line by a live stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace might be streamed by a pc or a cellular machine equivalent to a cellphone or pill providing you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you would like.

Aston Villa v Leeds workforce information

Aston Villa: Ross Barkley ought to recuperate from a knock to function right here, whereas Keinan Davies is rated 50/50.

Ollie Watkins is match once more following an ankle problem, however each Wesley and Tom Heaton stay absent.

Leeds: Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is anticipated to be out for as much as six weeks after selecting up a shoulder damage towards Wolves.

Liam Cooper might come again into the center of defence if he proves to have recovered sufficiently from a groin problem sustained on worldwide obligation.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Leeds

Villa are in flying type proper now and stored a gradual head with their 1-0 win over Leicester final weekend, which got here after the beautiful 7-2 conflict with Liverpool.

Supervisor Smith could have watched how Wolves coped with Leeds’ lung-busting first-half show on Monday and can be assured his aspect can deal with Bielsa’s attacking intent.

Villa are favourites heading into this conflict and maintaining it tight might properly frustrate Leeds. With Phillips out and Cooper probably absent once more, it’s arduous to see how Leeds preserve out this rampant Villa ahead line.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds

