What TV channel is Aston Villa v Leeds on? Kick off time & live stream

Aston Villa are looking for a fifth straight league win of the season once they welcome Leeds United to Villa Park on Friday evening.

Villa have romped via their opening Premier League fixtures with victories over Sheffield United, Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester to this point.

Supervisor Dean Smith will see his facet high the desk – albeit presumably solely briefly – in the event that they declare only a draw in opposition to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

However the guests are themselves trying to get again to profitable methods after dropping to Wolves 1-0 on Monday.

Leeds are winless in two video games and can head to Villa Park looking for solely a second victory on the floor since 2002.

When is Aston Villa v Leeds on TV?

Aston Villa v Leeds will happen on Friday twenty third October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Man Utd v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Leeds on?

You possibly can watch this sport solely live on BT Sport Field Workplace .

The sport will value a one-off payment of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for a scarcity of standard matchday earnings.

live stream Aston Villa v Leeds on-line

If you buy a sport through Field Workplace, you may select to get pleasure from it through TV or on-line via a live stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace could be streamed via a pc or a cell gadget akin to a cellphone or pill supplying you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you would like.

Aston Villa v Leeds group information

Aston Villa: Ross Barkley ought to get well from a knock to characteristic right here, whereas Keinan Davies is rated 50/50.

Ollie Watkins is match once more following an ankle situation, however each Wesley and Tom Heaton stay absent.

Leeds: Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is anticipated to be out for as much as six weeks after selecting up a shoulder damage in opposition to Wolves.

Liam Cooper may come again into the guts of defence if he proves to have recovered sufficiently from a groin situation sustained on worldwide obligation.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Leeds

Villa are in flying type proper now and stored a gradual head with their 1-0 win over Leicester final weekend, which got here after the beautiful 7-2 conflict with Liverpool.

Supervisor Smith can have watched how Wolves coped with Leeds’ lung-busting first-half show on Monday and will likely be assured his facet can deal with Bielsa’s attacking intent.

Villa are favourites heading into this conflict and conserving it tight may properly frustrate Leeds. With Phillips out and Cooper probably absent once more, it’s exhausting to see how Leeds hold out this rampant Villa ahead line.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds

