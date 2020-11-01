What TV channel is Aston Villa v Southampton on? Kick off time & live stream

Aston Villa and Southampton with each be eyeing three factors after they conflict within the Premier League on Sunday – however could must accept a draw.

Whereas Villa’s 100 per cent file was ended by Leeds final week, Saints have now gone 4 Premier League fixtures with out defeat.

The 2 groups have every performed thrilling soccer up to now this season and TV viewers are in for what may very well be a pulsating recreation at Villa Park.

The hosts have conceded simply 5 all season and are averaging over two objectives per recreation themselves.

And whereas Saints can’t boast such a robust defensive file, their potential to eke out clear sheets has served them properly in current outings.

When is Aston Villa v Southampton on TV?

Aston Villa v Southampton will happen on Sunday 1st November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Southampton will kick off at 12pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Southampton on?

You possibly can watch this recreation solely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

The sport will price a one-off payment of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for an absence of standard matchday revenue.

The way to live stream Aston Villa v Southampton on-line

If you are going to buy a recreation by way of Field Workplace, you’ll be able to select to take pleasure in it by way of TV or on-line via a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace might be streamed via a pc or a cellular system resembling a telephone or pill providing you with full flexibility to take pleasure in how you want.

Aston Villa v Southampton group information

Aston Villa: Goalkeeper Tom Heaton may very well be match once more to function in his first recreation since New 12 months’s Day, however boss Dean Smith could resolve to maintain Emiliano Martinez between the sticks.

Wesley is out till 2021, whereas Kortney Hause has a groin pressure which means he is unlikely to even make the bench right here.

Southampton: Loanee Theo Walcott is accessible as soon as once more after being unable to play in opposition to father or mother membership Everton final weekend.

Mohamed Salisu is unlikely to go a health check however would possibly make the bench, whereas Moussa Djenepo has a thigh damage.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Southampton

Regardless of Villa’s 3-0 thumping to Leeds final time out, Sunday’s hosts are greater than able to responding right here.

Villa have been emphatic going ahead this season – buoyed after all by the 7-2 overcome Liverpool. And they’ll look to take the sport to Southampton, who themselves aren’t terrified of bombing ahead searching for a purpose.

The sport might come right down to how James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu marshal the midfield, with Grealish more likely to carry Villa’s assaults into the ultimate third. A high-scoring draw wouldn’t be a shock right here.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Southampton

