What TV channel is Atalanta v Liverpool on? Kick off time & live stream

Liverpool face the most important check of their European credentials as far as they journey to Italy to tackle Atalanta within the third spherical of Champions League fixtures.

The Reds have, in some way, managed to maintain successful and are but to concede a purpose on the continent, regardless of being within the midst of their largest harm disaster since Jurgen Klopp took the reins.

Nevertheless, in Atalanta they face a really completely different kettle of fish to something they’ve confronted to date and it may show to be a really difficult affair for the English champions.

Atalanta lie in fourth in Serie A and are available into the Liverpool conflict off the again of a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crotone on the weekend.

A win for Liverpool could be an enormous step in the direction of qualification for the spherical of 16 however a win for Atalanta may blow the group large open.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you should learn about tips on how to watch Atalanta v Liverpool on TV and on-line.

When is Atalanta v Liverpool on TV?

Atalanta v Liverpool will happen on Tuesday third November 2020.

Try our Champions League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the most recent occasions and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Atalanta v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Champions League video games happening this week together with Man Metropolis v Olympiacos.

What TV channel is Atalanta v Liverpool on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 2 HD from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You may add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

Learn how to live stream Atalanta v Liverpool on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Atalanta v Liverpool group information

Atalanta: Martin de Roon and Mattia Caldara stay sidelined for the hosts however Alejandro Gomez and Luis Muriel, each subbed off at half-time on the weekend, shall be obtainable.

The previous will virtually actually begin on this crunch tie.

Liverpool: Klopp’s facet could be beginning to catch a glimpse of the sunshine on the finish of the tunnel with Thiago, Naby Keita and Joel Matip all doubtlessly obtainable.

Diogo Jota’s incessant knocking on the door could pay off with calls handy him a beginning place rising louder by the day.

Our prediction: Atalanta v Liverpool

Liverpool haven’t been at their imperious finest this season however they’ve nonetheless managed to maintain an ideal file in Europe and sit atop the Premier League standings after seven video games.

An thrilling Atalanta facet will definitely have a correct go at them and Alisson perhaps in for a relatively busy evening.

Traditionally, the Reds don’t journey to Italy properly and Klopp’s ‘mentality monsters’ should dig deep as soon as once more to safe a outcome.

Our prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Liverpool

Try our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular friends, FPL suggestions and match previews obtainable on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In case you’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV Information.