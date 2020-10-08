What TV channel is Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland on? Kick off time & live stream

Northern Ireland face a difficult encounter in Bosnia & Herzegovina as they search to safe a spot at Euro 2020 subsequent summer season.

Boss Ian Baraclough has had a brief time to organize his squad for this semi-final, the place a win would arrange a Euro 2020 play-off last encounter with both Slovakia or Republic of Ireland.

And the group then want to show their consideration to 2 Nations League fixtures earlier than the worldwide break concludes.

Bosnia & Herzegovina come into this conflict having drawn with Italy and narrowly misplaced to Poland through the earlier worldwide break.

And the hosts are arguably favourites heading into Thursday night’s showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you could find out about the right way to watch Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland on TV and on-line.

When is Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland on TV?

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland will happen on Thursday eighth October 2020.

Take a look at our Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest occasions and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few worldwide video games going down this week together with England v Wales on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 7pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or decide up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

The best way to live stream Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland group information

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Winger Haris Duljevic misses the match in Sarajevo after testing optimistic for Covid-19, whereas ahead Elvir Koljic is injured.

Salernitana winger Milan Duric has been drafted into the squad. Edin Dzeko is more likely to begin up entrance.

Northern Ireland: Jonny Evans is a slight harm fear heading into the sport however ought to associate Craig Cathcart within the coronary heart of defence.

Conor Washington is more likely to begin up entrance on his personal, whereas Steven Davis can break the Northern Ireland caps report of 120 appearances with a begin in midfield right here.

Our prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland endured a 5-1 stuffing by the hands of Norway final time out and are but to seek out their groove below supervisor Baraclough.

They are going to doubtless attempt to include this hungry Bosnia & Herzegovina aspect, with Evans tasked with marking Dzeko out of the sport.

The hosts have a number of gamers who can actually threaten Northern Ireland right here, and it’s troublesome to see how Baraclough’s males escape with a win aside from through a wholesome slice of luck.

Our prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-1 Northern Ireland

Take a look at our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular friends, FPL ideas and match previews

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Nations League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV Information.