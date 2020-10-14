What TV channel is Bulgaria v Wales on? Kick off time & live stream

Wales are on the highway this week as they tackle Bulgaria within the second of their Nations League fixtures of this worldwide break.

The Welsh aspect are but to attain in the course of the present batch of worldwide fixtures following a 3-0 defeat to England and goalless draw with Republic of Eire.

Boss Ryan Giggs might be decided to discover a option to rating targets with out dependence on Gareth Bale, who is presently out of motion.

Liverpool teen Neco Williams bagged a 94th minute winner for his nationwide group once they toppled Bulgaria in Cardiff final month.

Bulgaria misplaced their Euro 2020 play-off encounter with Hungary final week and sit backside of their Nations League group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s essential learn about find out how to watch Bulgaria v Wales on TV and on-line.

When is Bulgaria v Wales on TV?

Bulgaria v Wales will happen on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

Try our Nations League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest instances and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Bulgaria v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Nations League video games going down this week together with England v Denmark at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Bulgaria v Wales on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 7:15pm.

live stream Bulgaria v Wales on-line

watch UEFA Nations League within the US

Bulgaria v Wales group information

Bulgaria: 4 first group stars together with Spas Delev and first-choice goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov are dominated out via harm.

Wales: David Brooks, Hal Robson-Kanu and Chris Mepham are all out via harm whereas Joe Morrell and Kieffer Moore are suspended.

Tyler Roberts is anticipated to turn out to be a makeshift striker for the night, whereas final month’s objective hero Williams may very well be referred to as upon at right-back.

Our prediction: Bulgaria v Wales

Each groups are depleted following an absorbing worldwide break thus far.

Wales have to discover a rhythm with out Bale, with Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey and Roberts below strain to ship.

It gained’t be fairly, it gained’t be goal-laden, however Wales ought to get the job accomplished. Simply.

Our prediction: Bulgaria 0-1 Wales

