What TV channel is Burnley v Chelsea on? Kick off time & live stream

Chelsea journey to Burnley on Saturday in search of to select up kind after drawing three of their final 4 Premier League fixtures.

The Blues drew 0-0 with Manchester United final weekend and solely returned from their Champions League conflict with Russian facet Krasnodar on Thursday morning.

Frank Lampard’s males are favourites heading into this conflict with winless Burnley however could also be cautious of what Saturday’s opposition will carry.

The Clarets’ sole level of the season got here from a 0-0 draw with West Brom two weeks in the past they usually’ll be in search of to spook Lampard and co. on Halloween right here.

However whether or not Burnley can muster sufficient defensive resolve to maintain the Blues at bay over 90 minutes stays to be seen.

When is Burnley v Chelsea on TV?

Burnley v Chelsea will happen on Saturday thirty first October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Liverpool v West Ham, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Chelsea on?

You possibly can watch this sport completely live on BT Sport Field Workplace.

The sport will value a one-off price of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for a scarcity of normal matchday revenue.

Tips on how to live stream Burnley v Chelsea on-line

If you buy a sport through Field Workplace, you possibly can select to get pleasure from it through TV or on-line via a live stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace might be streamed via a pc or a cellular machine equivalent to a telephone or pill providing you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you would like.

Burnley v Chelsea crew information

Burnley: Phillip Bardsley and Erik Pieters are each rated 50/50 for Saturday’s fixture, however Ben Mee and Jack Cork are out.

Dyche will possible follow a 4-4-2 formation, that means Chris Wooden and Ashley Barnes will as soon as once more begin up high.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga stays out for Chelsea, with Edouard Mendy more likely to begin between the sticks.

Billy Gilmour received’t characteristic on account of a knee damage, whereas Lampard could rotate his squad following their midweek journey to Russia within the Champions League.

Our prediction: Burnley v Chelsea

Chelsea could come into this tie a bit jaded after their Champions League exploits on Wednesday however we will anticipate a way more forward-thinking facet than the one which drew 0-0 with Manchester United final weekend.

Burnley have struggled for objectives this time period and it could be one other fruitless afternoon at Turf Moor right here.

This sport could produce little when it comes to star-studded leisure however Chelsea ought to sneak the win.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 Chelsea

