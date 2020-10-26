What TV channel is Burnley v Tottenham on? Kick off time & live stream

Tottenham will hope to maintain up their red-hot goalscoring type towards Burnley – whereas additionally patching up their leaky defence in entrance of the Monday Evening Soccer cameras.

Spurs are the joint high scorers within the division after 5 Premier League fixtures regardless of having performed one much less sport than Liverpool who’ve additionally discovered the online 15 occasions in 2020/21.

Harry Kane and Son Heung Min have been on the forefront of the onslaught, however Spurs’ final two outings at their dwelling stadium have led to distress as Newcastle scored a last-ditch equaliser, and West Ham clawed again three targets within the last 10 minutes to attract 3-3 final weekend.

Spurs made mild work of LASK midweek with Gareth Bale receiving a couple of minutes further sport time to spice up his sharpness.

Burnley sit 18th within the desk having drawn one and misplaced three of their opening 4 clashes.

They’ve been with out key defenders for a lot of the fledgling season thus far and boss Sean Dyche will likely be relieved to see a few of these faces return to the fold towards such formidable opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot it is advisable find out about learn how to watch Burnley v Tottenham on TV and on-line.

When is Burnley v Tottenham on TV?

Burnley v Tottenham will happen on Monday twenty sixth October 2020.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest occasions and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

The opposite sport going down on Monday evening is Brighton v West Brom live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Tottenham on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 7pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or choose up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

Methods to live stream Burnley v Tottenham on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Burnley v Tottenham workforce information

Burnley: Ben Mee and Jack Cork stay out, although James Tarkowski will begin within the coronary heart of the defence.

Phil Bardsley is self-isolating, Matt Lowton is a doubt, and Erik Pieters has been scuffling with a knock, that means the right-back slot is an actual space of concern.

Tottenham: Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele are jostling for a similar place, although Eric Dier is anticipated to overlook out.

Steven Bergwijn is anticipated to begin on the best wing as Bale continues to construct his health. Anticipate to see the Welshman come on for half an hour although.

Our prediction: Burnley v Tottenham

Burnley haven’t been the strong, compact unit we’ve come to count on from them in 2020/21.

Accidents have crippled their sturdiness thus far, and whereas James Tarkowski impressed a clear sheet towards West Brom, the right-back concern will likely be a large fear for Dyche.

Son operates beautifully down that flank, whereas the ever-drifting Kane loves to chop in from that facet to complete with trademark curling strikes. Each stars are primed for a area day right here.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham

