What TV channel is Celtic v AC Milan on? Kick off time & live stream

Celtic v AC Milan would possibly simply be the decide of the opening Europa League fixtures.

The Italian giants are five-time European champions whereas Celtic can boast of some illustrious continental conquests of their very own.

Whereas the Europa League won’t be the dream vacation spot for both membership, a conflict of this magnitude might be greater than sufficient to encourage either side to be at their greatest.

Celtic might be determined to brush their historic Previous Agency loss to Rangers beneath the carpet and the go to of an Italian superpower may present the chance to just do that.

Milan – rightly thought of one of many favourites for the competitors – have conceded simply as soon as in Italy and sit high of Serie A with an ideal file. In brief, they are going to be greater than assured of brushing the Scottish champions apart.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it’s essential find out about methods to watch Celtic v AC Milan on TV and on-line.

When is Celtic v AC Milan on TV?

Celtic v AC Milan will happen Thursday twenty second October 2020.

Take a look at our Europa League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v AC Milan will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Europa League video games happening this week together with Fast Vienna v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Celtic v AC Milan on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

Learn how to live stream Celtic v AC Milan on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Celtic v AC Milan group information

Celtic: The Celtic squad has been ravaged by coronavirus of late, with Hatem Abd Elhamed, Ryan Christie, Nir Bitton and Odsonne Edouard all in quarantine or self-isolating.

You’ll be able to count on Neil Lennon to play his playing cards near his chest this week after somebody throughout the membership leaked his beginning line-up forward of the Previous Agency derby.

AC Milan: Ante Rebic is dominated out with an elbow damage whereas Leo Duarte and Matteo Gabbia are additionally sidelined because of the coronavirus.

Regardless of the absentees, Milan nonetheless have a fabulously sturdy squad to name upon with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic anticipated to start out.

Our prediction: Celtic v AC Milan

The Italians have been imperious up to now this season and might be hoping to maintain the juggernaut steaming on once they go to Scotland.

Their hosts might be up towards it proper from the off however even an empty Celtic Park may show to be a difficult place to get a end result for the Serie A leaders.

They might not have all of it their very own means, however in the end, Milan ought to file a victory.

Our prediction: Celtic 0-2 AC Milan

Take a look at our relaunched Soccer Occasions podcast that includes particular visitors, FPL ideas and match previews obtainable on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV Information.