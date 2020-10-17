What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on? Kick off time & live stream

Rivals will renew their rivalries when Celtic host Rangers in an inevitably fiery Outdated Agency derby, even with no crowd to play in entrance of.

The depth might not be raining down from the stands to the pitch, however you’ll be able to assure the 22 males on it is going to be preventing tooth and nail for each inch of superiority.

Rangers are high of the Scottish Premiership by a single level, although they’ve performed one recreation greater than Celtic.

Ought to Celtic win, they may open up a four-point hole inside weeks, a lead that is not insurmountable, however one which Rangers can barely afford to concede.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is aware of {that a} win over the Bhoys could be an enormous sign of intent within the title race and would swing the momentum again to the blue half of Glasgow.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you could find out about the best way to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and on-line.

When is Celtic v Rangers on TV?

Celtic v Rangers will happen on Saturday 17 October 2020.

Try our live soccer on TV information for the newest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League fixtures going down this weekend together with Everton v Liverpool within the Merseyside derby additionally at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Major Occasion from 12:30pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or decide up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

Learn how to live stream Celtic v Rangers on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Celtic v Rangers workforce information

Celtic: There are damage issues on the Celtic entrance with Nir Bitton, Ryan Christie, Hatem Elhamed and Odsonne Edouard all out resulting from varied purposes of COVID-19 protocols.

Celtic are preventing for Christie’s isolation to finish, however it seems unlikely that he might be given the inexperienced mild to play.

Rangers: Fewer issues litter the Rangers squad. Nikola Katic and Joe Aribo are each sidelined by damage.

New signing Bongani Zungu could possibly be in line to characteristic from the bench. What a strategy to make his debut!

Our prediction: Celtic v Rangers

Celtic have stored 4 clear sheets on the bounce in all competitions, however they haven’t regarded significantly explosive in latest weeks, regardless of scorelines wanting comparatively cosy.

The losses of Christie and Edouard are an actual blow and they are going to be missed going ahead.

Then again, Rangers have loved a totally productive few weeks together with an enormous efficiency to defeat Galatasaray within the Europa League.

The Gers won’t worry their rivals, and so they know the way huge a victory may show to be within the title race this season. Anticipate a good, tense affair, with damage issues doubtlessly shifting the benefit to Rangers. Simply.

Our prediction: Celtic 1-2 Rangers

