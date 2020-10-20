What TV channel is Chelsea v Sevilla on? Kick off time & live stream

Chelsea welcome Sevilla to Stamford Bridge because the opening spherical of Champions League fixtures will get underway on Tuesday evening.

After an entertaining draw with Southampton on the weekend, Chelsea can be determined to get again to profitable methods once they welcome the Europa League champions to west London.

The Spanish facet have had struggles of their very own nonetheless, falling to yet one more disappointing defeat at Granada after conceding a primary half purple card and late winner.

Whereas each groups have flattered to deceive on home shores, managing simply 4 league wins between them, Tuesday’s conflict represents an excellent alternative to kick-start their stuttering seasons.

Each side look susceptible and that may solely imply one factor – targets.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it’s essential to find out about the best way to watch Chelsea v Sevilla on TV and on-line.

When is Chelsea v Sevilla on TV?

Chelsea v Sevilla will happen Tuesday twentieth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Champions League video games happening this week together with PSG v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Sevilla on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport.

Easy methods to live stream Chelsea v Sevilla on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Sevilla group information

Chelsea: Summer time signing Hakim Ziyech might be in line to make his first begin for the Blues whereas Thiago Silva is more likely to be reinstated to the guts of the backline.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will deputise as soon as once more for Edouard Mendy who is unavailable as a result of a thigh damage sustained on worldwide responsibility.

Sevilla: Sergio Escuedero can be sidelined after selecting up a knock within the early exchanges v Granada.

Jules Kounde is additionally unavailable after returning a constructive COVID-19 take a look at.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Sevilla

Sevilla marched previous two English opponents en path to their Europa League triumph final season and can be chomping on the bit to have a go on the Londoners.

Chelsea, nonetheless nursing the injuries sustained after blowing a 2-0 lead towards Southampton, must pull up their collective socks to return out on prime on this one.

Whereas an away day upset is very a lot on the playing cards, the leaky again traces might find yourself cancelling one another out.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Sevilla

