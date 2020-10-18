What TV channel is Chelsea v Southampton on? Kick off time & live stream

Chelsea will look to proceed the place they left off earlier than the worldwide break when Southampton rock up at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues beat Crystal Palace 4-0 final time out and can search to make sure one other three factors in opposition to in-form Saints within the capital.

Frank Lampard’s males have some tough Premier League fixtures forward of them, which they need to steadiness with the beginning of their Champions League marketing campaign.

And with loads of their high stars representing their nations over the previous fortnight, Saturday’s tie could show tough.

Saints have received two on the bounce and haven’t conceded a aim since letting in 5 in opposition to Tottenham final month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you have to learn about find out how to watch Chelsea v Southampton on TV and on-line.

When is Chelsea v Southampton on TV?

Chelsea v Southampton will happen on Saturday seventeenth October 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the most recent instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Everton v Liverpool, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Southampton on?

You may watch this recreation solely live on BT Sport Field Workplace.

The sport will price a one-off payment of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for an absence of normal matchday revenue.

Take a look at find out how to watch BT Sport Field Workplace right here.

Easy methods to live stream Chelsea v Southampton on-line

If you buy a recreation through Field Workplace, you possibly can select to take pleasure in it through TV or on-line via a live stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace could be streamed via a pc or a cell machine corresponding to a cellphone or pill supplying you with full flexibility to take pleasure in how you want.

See our full information for extra Premier League video games on BT Sport Field workplace.

Chelsea v Southampton group information

Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech might make his debut for Chelsea on Saturday after getting back from damage, which can imply Mason Mount drops to the bench.

Christian Pulisic is additionally again for boss Lampard, however Ben Chilwell is rated as 50/50 and might not be risked.

Southampton: Stuart Armstrong is out after testing constructive for COVID-19.

Mohamed Salisu is additionally not anticipated to function, however aside from that supervisor Ralph Hasenhüttl has a fully-fit squad to select from.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Southampton

Southampton are in kind, having crushed Burnley and West Brom with out conceding a aim earlier than the worldwide break. However Chelsea are a special beast and reacted to their 3-3 draw with West Brom final month by stuffing Crystal Palace.

Each Kai Havertz and Timo Werner scored for Germany through the worldwide break and the duo might nicely discover the web right here on Saturday.

Chelsea ought to have an excessive amount of firepower for Saints right here, so don’t be shocked if the hosts are main on the break.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Take a look at our relaunched Soccer Occasions podcast that includes particular visitors, FPL suggestions and match previews

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV Information.