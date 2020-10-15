What TV channel is Chelsea v Southampton on? Kick off time & live stream

Chelsea will look to proceed the place they left off earlier than the worldwide break when Southampton rock up at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues beat Crystal Palace 4-0 final time out and can search to make sure one other three factors in opposition to in-form Saints within the capital.

Frank Lampard’s males have some tough Premier League fixtures forward of them, which they have to steadiness with the beginning of their Champions League marketing campaign.

And with loads of their high stars representing their international locations over the previous fortnight, Saturday’s tie could show tough.

Saints have gained two on the bounce and haven’t conceded a objective since letting in 5 in opposition to Tottenham final month.

When is Chelsea v Southampton on TV?

Chelsea v Southampton will happen on Saturday seventeenth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Everton v Liverpool, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Southampton on?

You’ll be able to watch this recreation solely live on BT Sport Field Workplace.

The sport will price a one-off charge of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for a scarcity of standard matchday earnings.

Methods to live stream Chelsea v Southampton on-line

If you are going to buy a recreation by way of Field Workplace, you’ll be able to select to take pleasure in it by way of TV or on-line by a live stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace may be streamed by a pc or a cellular machine akin to a telephone or pill supplying you with full flexibility to take pleasure in how you would like.

Chelsea v Southampton crew information

Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech might make his debut for Chelsea on Saturday after getting back from harm, which can imply Mason Mount drops to the bench.

Christian Pulisic is additionally again for boss Lampard, however Ben Chilwell is rated as 50/50 and will not be risked.

Southampton: Stuart Armstrong is out after testing optimistic for COVID-19.

Mohamed Salisu is additionally not anticipated to characteristic, however other than that supervisor Ralph Hasenhüttl has a fully-fit squad to select from.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Southampton

Southampton are in kind, having overwhelmed Burnley and West Brom with out conceding a objective earlier than the worldwide break. However Chelsea are a special beast and reacted to their 3-3 draw with West Brom final month by stuffing Crystal Palace.

Each Kai Havertz and Timo Werner scored for Germany through the worldwide break and the duo might nicely discover the online right here on Saturday.

Chelsea ought to have an excessive amount of firepower for Saints right here, so don’t be stunned if the hosts are main on the break.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

