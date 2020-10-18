What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Brighton on? Kick off time & live stream

Crystal Palace and Brighton conflict in London on Sunday with either side determined for a win at this early stage of the season.

Palace have misplaced their final two Premier League fixtures after beginning with back-to-back wins this marketing campaign.

Roy Hodgson’s males had been stuffed 4-0 at Chelsea earlier than the worldwide break to dissipate the reminiscences of their win at Manchester United earlier within the season.

Brighton, in the meantime, have additionally misplaced their final two Premier League outings however aren’t struggling for targets.

The Seagulls are averaging two targets a sport within the prime flight thus far, which suggests Sunday’s encounter with Palace will produce loads of goalmouth motion.

When is Crystal Palace v Brighton on TV?

Crystal Palace v Brighton will happen on Sunday 18 October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Tottenham v West Ham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Brighton on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 1pm and Foremost Occasion from 2pm.

The right way to live stream Crystal Palace v Brighton on-line

Crystal Palace v Brighton staff information

Crystal Palace: Michy Batshuayi is again after being unable to face dad or mum membership Chelsea final time out, whereas Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham ought to have recovered from accidents.

Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are nonetheless per week away from returning to full health, whereas Patrick van Aanholt is out till the tip of the month. James McCarthy, nonetheless, is rated 50/50 to play.

Brighton: The worldwide break has given Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Tariq Lamptey all an opportunity of being match for this conflict.

There was hope Jose Izquierdo might be able to make his comeback on Sunday however the Colombian is unlikely to characteristic.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Brighton

Each side want a win right here and historical past suggests it might be a detailed encounter, with only one objective separating Palace and Brighton in 4 of their final six conferences.

A 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park again in December final yr was a good end result. Wilfried Zaha and Neal Maupay had been on the scoresheet and don’t be shocked if each gamers discover the online once more right here.

Brighton’s goalscoring type means they need to breach this Eagles defence no less than as soon as on Sunday, and the sport may relaxation on how Hodgson’s facet reacts to this attacking set-up.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brighton

