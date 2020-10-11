What TV channel is England v Belgium on? Kick off time & live stream

England welcome the No.1 ranked crew on this planet to Wembley on Sunday as Belgium arrive for a Nations League showdown live on TV.

The Three Lions have laboured of their opening Nations League fixtures this season, with a slender win over Iceland and a bore draw in opposition to Denmark final month.

Gareth Southgate is decided to take care of type heading into the European Championships subsequent summer season, and will shake issues up right here.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane ought to begin right here, however there are few different gamers who’re assured a run-out versus the Belgians.

As for Roberto Martínez’s visiting aspect, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke and Toby Alderweireld are simply a number of the names acquainted to English followers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part that you must find out about the right way to watch England v Belgium on TV and on-line.

When is England v Belgium on TV?

England v Belgium will happen on Sunday eleventh September 2020.

Take a look at our Nations League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the most recent occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

England v Belgium will kick off at 5pm.

There are quite a few Nations League video games happening this weekend together with Republic of Eire v Wales at 2pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is England v Belgium on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Principal Occasion from 4pm and Soccer from 4:30pm.

live stream England v Belgium on-line

watch UEFA Nations League within the US

England v Belgium crew information

England: TBC

Belgium: TBC

Our prediction: England v Belgium

England want three factors in opposition to Belgium to take care of any probability of topping their Nations League group, and so don’t anticipate boss Southgate to make many shock alternatives right here.

The ahead three of Kane, Sterling and Jadon Sancho might terrorise this Belgium defence, however the important thing to this recreation is within the midfield, the place Kalvin Phillips may very well be tasked with dealing with the runs of Hazard and De Bruyne.

Each groups ought to rating right here and Belgium, with their magnificent attacking choices, will nearly actually rating greater than as soon as at Wembley.

Our prediction: England 2-2 Belgium

