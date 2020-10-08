What TV channel is England v Belgium on? Kick off time & live stream

England welcome the No.1 ranked workforce on the earth to Wembley on Sunday as Belgium arrive for a Nations League showdown live on TV.

The Three Lions have laboured of their opening Nations League fixtures this season, with a slim win over Iceland and a bore draw towards Denmark final month.

Gareth Southgate is decided to keep up kind heading into the European Championships subsequent summer season, and will shake issues up right here.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane ought to begin right here, however there are few different gamers who’re assured a run-out versus the Belgians.

As for Roberto Martínez’s visiting facet, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke and Toby Alderweireld are simply a few of the names acquainted to English followers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to find out about how one can watch England v Belgium on TV and on-line.

When is England v Belgium on TV?

England v Belgium will happen on Sunday eleventh September 2020.

Try our Nations League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the most recent occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

England v Belgium will kick off at 5pm.

There are quite a few Nations League video games happening this weekend together with Republic of Eire v Wales at 2pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is England v Belgium on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Important Occasion from 4pm and Soccer from 4:30pm.

live stream England v Belgium on-line

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

watch UEFA Nations League within the US

ESPN+ can be displaying Nations League fixtures live within the US, that means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the largest video games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the ultimate may even be proven live on ESPN+.

England v Belgium workforce information

England: TBC

Belgium: TBC

Our prediction: England v Belgium

England want three factors towards Belgium to keep up any probability of topping their Nations League group, and so don’t anticipate boss Southgate to make many shock choices right here.

The ahead three of Kane, Sterling and Jadon Sancho may terrorise this Belgium defence, however the important thing to this sport is within the midfield, the place Kalvin Phillips could possibly be tasked with dealing with the runs of Hazard and De Bruyne.

Each groups ought to rating right here and Belgium, with their magnificent attacking choices, will virtually definitely rating greater than as soon as at Wembley.

Our prediction: England 2-2 Belgium

