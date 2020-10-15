What TV channel is England v Denmark on? Kick off time & live stream

England proceed their Nations League fixtures when Denmark go to Wembley this week.

The Three Lions have loved a productive worldwide break following a 3-0 pleasant victory over Wales and slender 2-1 overcome Belgium within the Nations League.

Gareth Southgate has come below hearth for his group picks and personnel at instances, however his experimental XIs seem like paying dividends.

Denmark have had a stellar week following a 4-0 victory over Faroe Islands and 3-0 win in opposition to Iceland.

Christian Eriksen was the inspiration behind their second triumph of the week and can go up in opposition to a number of former Tottenham team-mates on Wednesday.

England v Denmark on TV

When is England v Denmark on TV?

England v Denmark will happen on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

England v Denmark will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Nations League video games going down this week together with Scotland v Czech Republic at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is England v Denmark on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Fundamental Occasion from 7pm.

The right way to live stream England v Denmark on-line

The right way to watch UEFA Nations League within the US

England v Denmark group information

England: Spurs requested for Harry Kane to be rested in opposition to Denmark, however that has been denied and he is more likely to lead the road right here.

Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier are all out. Jadon Sancho is anticipated to start out in a entrance three, although followers might be hoping to see extra of Jack Grealish in motion on the worldwide stage.

Denmark: Eriksen and Martin Braithwaite are the one two gamers to start out each video games of the break up to now however are more likely to go once more.

The Danes haven’t any harm issues to fret about.

Our prediction: England v Denmark

England are a piece in progress. Southgate will proceed to tinker and toy together with his squad to seek out an XI and a system worthy of the following main event. And he received’t be rushed.

Nevertheless he chooses to line up, England are blessed with an abundance of match-winners able to sealing the deal at any given second, and that’s the possible state of affairs right here.

Count on Kane to start out, count on Kane to attain.

Our prediction: England 2-1 Denmark

