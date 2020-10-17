What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on? Kick off time & live stream

Liverpool head to high-flying Everton on Saturday for one of the crucial eagerly anticipated Merseyside derbies in years.

The champions noticed their 100 per cent begin to the season finish earlier than the worldwide break with a 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Everton are the one workforce to have received all 4 of their opening Premier League fixtures and sit high of the desk heading into Saturday’s early kick off.

The Toffees final beat Liverpool precisely a decade in the past – a 2-0 dwelling consequence on 17 October 2010, the place Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta bagged the objectives.

However Carlo Ancelotti’s males might be eager to point out their progress this season by claiming three factors in opposition to the Reds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you have to find out about learn how to watch Everton v Liverpool on TV and on-line.

When is Everton v Liverpool on TV?

Everton v Liverpool will happen on Saturday 17 October 2020.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Newcastle v Man Utd, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

Easy methods to live stream Everton v Liverpool on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Liverpool workforce information

Everton: Each Allan and Richarlison ought to have recovered from accidents over the worldwide break to be match for Saturday’s sport.

Andre Gomes may be match, however Ancelotti has Mason Holgate, Cenk Tosun and Jonjoe Kenny out. Seamus Coleman could also be prepared sufficient to earn a spot on the bench.

Liverpool: Joel Matip and Konstantinos Tsimikas needs to be match to return, whereas Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane are again from isolation after testing optimistic for Covid-19.

Jurgen Klopp might nicely make adjustments following the 7-2 loss to Villa final time out, with James Milner and Jordan Henderson presumably being recalled to the primary XI.

Our prediction: Everton v Liverpool

The worldwide break couldn’t have come at a greater time for Liverpool following their gorgeous defeat at Villa Park, but Everton will head into this conflict figuring out the Reds are a wounded beast.

If there is one aspect that may match Liverpool’s thrilling entrance three it is Everton, with Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez all in type.

This sport guarantees objectives. Liverpool’s assault had papered over the cracks in its defence up till the Villa sport, and Everton might be prepared to use their shortcomings.

Our prediction: Everton 3-3 Liverpool

Try our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular visitors, FPL suggestions and match previews

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV Information.