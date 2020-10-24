What TV channel is Fulham v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time & live stream

Fulham may very well be in for one more tense 90 minutes on Saturday when Crystal Palace arrive at Craven Cottage for his or her Premier League encounter.

The Cottagers boast only one level from 5 Premier League fixtures and sit all-time low of the desk.

A nervy draw with Sheffield United final time out bought Scott Parker’s males up and working for the marketing campaign however they’re nonetheless a good distance off kick-starting their autumn.

As for Palace, their sturdy begin to the season – the place they beat Southampton and Manchester United – is now a distant reminiscence following three video games with out victory.

Roy Hodgson’s males will hope to say no less than a degree right here and will snatch all three as they eye the highest half of the desk.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you could find out about the best way to watch Fulham v Crystal Palace on TV and on-line.

When is Fulham v Crystal Palace on TV?

Fulham v Crystal Palace will happen on Saturday twenty fourth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Man Utd v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Fulham v Crystal Palace on?

You possibly can watch this recreation solely live on BT Sport Field Workplace.

The sport will value a one-off charge of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for an absence of standard matchday revenue.

The way to live stream Fulham v Crystal Palace on-line

If you buy a recreation through Field Workplace, you possibly can select to get pleasure from it through TV or on-line via a live stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace may be streamed via a pc or a cellular machine resembling a cellphone or pill providing you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you would like.

Fulham v Crystal Palace crew information

Fulham: Harrison Reed could also be again in rivalry for Parker, having not performed because the 4-3 loss to Leeds in mid-September.

Joachim Andersen will likely be assessed but he could not return till November, however Kenny Tete is out. Josh Onomah and Jean Michael Seri are usually not included in Parker’s 25-man squad.

Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew is unlikely to play after testing constructive for COVID-19 whereas on intentional obligation. James Tomkins is perhaps match following a thigh drawback, however James McCarthy and Connor Wickham are out.

Gary Cahill ought to begin once more after making his first look within the 1-1 draw with Brighton final time out.

Our prediction: Fulham v Crystal Palace

Fulham are bang out of shape and star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic did his confidence no good by lacking a penalty at Bramall Lane final time out.

This may very well be a match the place Palace finish a three-game winless streak and regular the ship.

With Cahill again and Wilfried Zaha in scoring kind, the Eagles might effectively edge this tie and trigger Parker additional distress.

Our prediction: Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace

