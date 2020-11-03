What TV channel is Fulham v West Brom on? Kick off time & live stream

Fulham and West Brom will have interaction in a possible important Premier League showdown even at this early stage of the 2020/21 season.

Each newly-promoted sides have struggled throughout their opening Premier League fixtures with no wins between them from 12 video games mixed.

Fulham sit rock-bottom with only a single level with their besieged defence unable to carry agency towards high flight forwards.

West Brom have carried out higher on the entire with three attracts to their identify, however have did not land killer blows to rack up all-important victories.

Each side will see this as an enormous alternative to assert three factors and hearth themselves away from early hazard.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you might want to learn about the way to watch Fulham v West Brom on TV and on-line.

When is Fulham v West Brom on TV?

Fulham v West Brom will happen on Monday 2nd November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v West Brom will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Fulham v West Brom on?

You possibly can watch this recreation completely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

The sport will value a one-off payment of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for an absence of normal matchday earnings.

Learn how to live stream Fulham v West Brom on-line

If you are going to buy a recreation through Field Workplace, you possibly can select to take pleasure in it through TV or on-line via a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace may be streamed via a pc or a cell gadget similar to a telephone or pill providing you with full flexibility to take pleasure in how you want.

Fulham v West Brom crew information

Fulham: Aboubakar Kamara is suspended after selecting up a pink card towards Crystal Palace whereas Terence Kongolo, Josh Onomah and Kenny Tete are additionally out.

Joachim Anderson, a late switch window signing, may function after recovering from a pre-existing damage drawback.

West Brom: Sam Discipline and Hal Robson-Kanu stay sidelined although Dara O’Shea might be handed match to start out.

Karlan Grant is off the mark for the Baggies and might be decide to supply the objectives from the entrance that assist hold West Brom afloat.

Our prediction: Fulham v West Brom

This might be a low-key thrilling fixture. Each side might be determined for the win regardless of a perceived lack of star high quality throughout their squads.

A lot rests on Aleksandar Mitrovic and Karlan Grant main the road for both sides – they have to be scientific.

The Baggies have carried out effectively in a few of their opening encounters, laying down the foundations for a victory right here towards a defence with enormous query marks over it.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-2 West Brom

