What TV channel is Fulham v West Brom on? Kick off time & live stream

Fulham and West Brom will have interaction in a possible very important Premier League showdown even at this early stage of the 2020/21 season.

Each newly-promoted sides have struggled throughout their opening Premier League fixtures with no wins between them from 12 video games mixed.

Fulham sit rock-bottom with only a single level with their besieged defence unable to carry agency in opposition to prime flight forwards.

West Brom have carried out higher on the entire with three attracts to their identify, however have did not land killer blows to rack up all-important victories.

Either side will see this as an enormous alternative to say three factors and fireplace themselves away from early hazard.

When is Fulham v West Brom on TV?

Fulham v West Brom will happen on Monday 2nd November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v West Brom will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v West Brom on?

You may watch this sport completely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

The sport will price a one-off payment of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for a scarcity of normal matchday revenue.

Learn how to live stream Fulham v West Brom on-line

If you buy a sport through Field Workplace, you’ll be able to select to get pleasure from it through TV or on-line by a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace will be streamed by a pc or a cell machine corresponding to a telephone or pill supplying you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you would like.

Fulham v West Brom crew information

Fulham: Aboubakar Kamara is suspended after selecting up a crimson card in opposition to Crystal Palace whereas Terence Kongolo, Josh Onomah and Kenny Tete are additionally out.

Joachim Anderson, a late switch window signing, might function after recovering from a pre-existing damage drawback.

West Brom: Sam Subject and Hal Robson-Kanu stay sidelined although Dara O’Shea may very well be handed match to start out.

Karlan Grant is off the mark for the Baggies and will probably be decide to supply the targets from the entrance that assist maintain West Brom afloat.

Our prediction: Fulham v West Brom

This may very well be a low-key thrilling fixture. Either side will probably be determined for the win regardless of a perceived lack of star high quality throughout their squads.

A lot rests on Aleksandar Mitrovic and Karlan Grant main the road for either side – they have to be medical.

The Baggies have carried out nicely in a few of their opening encounters, laying down the foundations for a victory right here in opposition to a defence with big query marks over it.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-2 West Brom

