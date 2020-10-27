What TV channel is Juventus v Barcelona on? Kick off time & live stream

On the subject of Champions League fixtures, they don’t get a lot larger, any extra historic, than Juventus v Barcelona, even with out the domineering sub-plot: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi.

A complete of twenty-two males will take to the sphere, however hundreds of thousands of eyes all over the world shall be mounted on simply two of them: the Portuguese machine and the Argentine wizard.

Ronaldo, engineered to the top of tempo, energy and precision, will face Messi, probably the most naturally gifted footballer the world has ever seen, for the primary time since his transfer to Serie A.

The pair final met in 2018 throughout an El Clasico showdown between Actual Madrid and Barcelona.

Followers will hope to be handled to a masterclass from each megastars in what could possibly be the penultimate showdown between the pair, with a reverse fixture on the Nou Camp nonetheless to savour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing it's essential find out about how one can watch Juventus v Barcelona on TV and on-line.

When is Juventus v Barcelona on TV?

Juventus v Barcelona will happen on Wednesday twenty eighth October 2020.

Take a look at our Champions League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the most recent instances and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Juventus v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Champions League video games going down this week together with Liverpool v Midtjylland.

What TV channel is Juventus v Barcelona on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 3 from 8pm.

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 3 from 8pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you'll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 monthly. You'll be able to add the 'Massive Sport' bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

The best way to live stream Juventus v Barcelona on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Juventus v Barcelona workforce information

Juventus: For all of the chat about Ronaldo v Messi, there’s some doubtlessly shattering information: Ronaldo has been self-isolating after testing optimistic for COVID-19 and should produce a destructive take a look at 24 hours earlier than the sport or he shall be dominated out of the match.

He finds out at present whether or not he’ll be capable of play, and we’ll replace this information as quickly as we hear affirmation both method.

Matthijs de Ligt stays out, so too are defensive stars Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro.

Barcelona: Gerard Pique is suspended and Samuel Umtiti is additionally out, which means Barca are quick on the again.

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly out of the match with a muscle downside, which means Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele are combating for a recall to the beginning XI.

Our prediction: Juventus v Barcelona

Neither facet appears notably formidable on paper forward of this one, mere shadows of their XIs of years gone.

Juventus have received simply one among their final 5, Barca have received simply one among their final 4, however one thing has to offer on this encounter.

Don’t anticipate elite class soccer from both facet, however anticipate a extra tense, thrilling affair for that very motive.

The star high quality of Ronaldo and Messi might very simply swing the match in favour of their facet, notably given the defensive points confronted by each groups. Who will blink first?

Our prediction: Juventus 2-2 Barcelona

