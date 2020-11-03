What TV channel is Leeds v Leicester on? Kick off time & live stream

Leeds tackle Leicester in a horny Monday Night time Soccer showdown to cap off this week’s spherical of Premier League fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa’s males are riotous to observe, excellent for the impartial, with objectives flying in at each ends of the pitch, and that is anticipated to proceed.

Patrick Bamford smashed a hat-trick previous Aston Villa in a 3-0 triumph final week, and he’ll hope to keep up his scoring streak in opposition to Leicester.

The Foxes have skilled a blended – however finally constructive – begin to the marketing campaign, having received 4 and misplaced two of their opening six clashes.

Jamie Vardy returned from harm to encourage a slender win over Arsenal final weekend and rocket his aspect as much as fourth within the desk, two factors and two locations above Leeds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s good to learn about find out how to watch Leeds v Leicester on TV and on-line.

When is Leeds v Leicester on TV?

Leeds v Leicester will happen on Monday 2nd November 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Leicester on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 7pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or decide up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 monthly.

How one can live stream Leeds v Leicester on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Leeds v Leicester staff information

Leeds: Leeds are affected by accidents for the time being with Kalvin Phillips, Diego Llorente, Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Adam Forshaw all out.

Pascal Struijk was referred to as upon to interchange Phillips in midfield however was hooked within the first half final week after selecting up an early reserving. He is battling teenager Jamie Shackleton for the spot.

Leicester: The Foxes are equally plagued with harm issues. Timothy Castagne is the newest defender to be sidelined, alongside Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu.

Jonny Evans is anticipated to return for this one and Rodgers is more likely to nonetheless go for a again three to deal with Leeds’ attacking prowess.

Our prediction: Leeds v Leicester

Each side are war-wounded after the opening six rounds of video games, however general they’ll be delighted with their respective league positions.

Count on a free-flowing end-to-end recreation right here with neither aspect notably resilient on the again however each eager to drive ahead with in-form English strikers main the road.

Leeds’ insistence on pushing ahead might go away holes for Vardy exploit on the counter, however their sheer work ethic ought to make up for his or her occasional lapses in solidity.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-2 Leicester

Take a look at our relaunched Soccer Occasions podcast that includes particular friends, FPL suggestions and match previews

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re in search of one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.