What TV channel is Leeds v Leicester on? Kick off time & live stream

Leeds tackle Leicester in a beautiful Monday Evening Soccer showdown to cap off this week’s spherical of Premier League fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa’s males are riotous to look at, superb for the impartial, with objectives flying in at each ends of the pitch, and that is anticipated to proceed.

Patrick Bamford smashed a hat-trick previous Aston Villa in a 3-0 triumph final week, and he’ll hope to keep up his scoring streak in opposition to Leicester.

The Foxes have skilled a blended – however finally optimistic – begin to the marketing campaign, having gained 4 and misplaced two of their opening six clashes.

Jamie Vardy returned from harm to encourage a slim win over Arsenal final weekend and rocket his aspect as much as fourth within the desk, two factors and two locations above Leeds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it is advisable learn about how one can watch Leeds v Leicester on TV and on-line.

When is Leeds v Leicester on TV?

Leeds v Leicester will happen on Monday 2nd November 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the most recent instances and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Leicester on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 7pm.

You may add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or choose up the entire sports activities package deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Learn how to live stream Leeds v Leicester on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Leeds v Leicester crew information

Leeds: Leeds are affected by accidents in the intervening time with Kalvin Phillips, Diego Llorente, Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Adam Forshaw all out.

Pascal Struijk was known as upon to switch Phillips in midfield however was hooked within the first half final week after selecting up an early reserving. He is battling teenager Jamie Shackleton for the spot.

Leicester: The Foxes are equally plagued with harm issues. Timothy Castagne is the most recent defender to be sidelined, alongside Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu.

Jonny Evans is anticipated to return for this one and Rodgers is more likely to nonetheless go for a again three to deal with Leeds’ attacking prowess.

Our prediction: Leeds v Leicester

Either side are war-wounded after the opening six rounds of video games, however general they’ll be delighted with their respective league positions.

Anticipate a free-flowing end-to-end sport right here with neither aspect notably resilient on the again however each eager to drive ahead with in-form English strikers main the road.

Leeds’ insistence on pushing ahead may depart holes for Vardy exploit on the counter, however their sheer work ethic ought to make up for his or her occasional lapses in solidity.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-2 Leicester

Take a look at our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular visitors, FPL ideas and match previews

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV Information.